Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born teaser: Kim Tae Ri takes on challenging journey to reach Korean traditional opera stage as lead

Kim Tae Ri will soon be starring as the lead of the highly anticipated webtoon based K-drama Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born. Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born has revealed a new teaser showing Kim Tae Ri’s Yoon Jeongnyeon’s challenging journey from a small village to the opera stage.

On September 5, 2024, tvN dropped a new ‘growth teaser’ starring Kim Tae Ri from Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born.

In the new teaser, we see Kim Tae Ri as she melts into Yoon Jeongnyeon and begins het journey as a normal village girl from Mokpo. She first aimlessly walks with her dreamy eyes and after knowing where she has to go her pace picks up.

Opening a door to the new world of opera theatre, Yoon Jeongnyeon becomes a trainee in Ra Mi Ran’s Kang So Bok’s Maeran Theater Company. She is then seen in a new get-up as she practices for her part while holding a script. She is slowly closing to the stage that is her dream.

Finally, Kim Tae Ri opens the last door which brings her to the Korean traditional opera stage as she finally reaches the end point of the challenging journey she has taken. Yoon Jeongnyeon is seen in her costume for the part, a traditional Korean hanbok while bold makeup makes her face shine.

Advertisement

Yoon Jeongnyeon now boldly acts her part as claps fill the theatre. Kim Tae Ri’s Yoon Jeongnyeon finally reaches the opera stage and makes a gesture as if telling the world that she achieved her dream of becoming a lead and star of the Korean traditional opera stage. While the screen reads “Sound is my floor and sky”.

Watch Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born new teaser here:

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is a highly anticipated period K-drama with a coming-of-age storyline set in the 1950s immediately after the Korean War. It follows the story of a small girl from the fishing village of Mokpo, Yoon Jeongnyeon as she comes to Seoul to become the stop opera actress. It is based on the webtoon of the same name by Seo Ireh and Namon.

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born will premiere on tvN on October 12, 2024, at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST).

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born posters: Kim Tae Ri slowly transitions from small village girl to best Korean traditional opera actress