Ji Chang Wook, Jeon Do Yeon and Lim Ji Yeon are dangerous players of same game in thriller movie Revolver; see NEW stills

Ji Chang Wook, the top South Korean actor will be soon embracing the dark side as an antagonist in the movie Revolver alongside Jeon Do Yeon and Lim Ji Yeon.

Adding to the excitement, Revolver has dropped a new set of stills that glimpse the mysterious characters of the main leads as they get entangled in each other’s lives.

Ji Chang Wook, Jeon Do Yeon and Lim Ji Yeon have conflicting dangerous motives in the movie Revolver’s new stills

On July 8, 2024, Revolver revealed a new intriguing set of stills featuring the main leads as they create a mysterious atmosphere.

In the first still, we see Jeon Do Yeon as Ha Soo Young as she looks captivating yet dangerous as she looks at some unidentified man. In another photo, we see Ji Chang Wook as Andy, he stands beside his car in a deserted land while talking on the phone creating a serious aura.

We then see Lim Ji Yeon as Jung Yoon Sun who is as mysterious as ever and charming in her bold attire.

The next stills present Jung Yoon Sun trying to get suspiciously closer to Ha Soo Young, she brings alcohol to drink with her. Lim Ji Yeon is even seen driving Jeon Do Yeon somewhere in a car throwing shade as to what her real intentions are.

Ji Chang Wook sets in his villain role in the most handsome way as he sits with scary composure in another still hinting at his cynical character in the movie. Finally, the last still once again shows Jeon Do Yeon’s Ha Soo Young who has vowed to exact revenge on Andy who betrayed and stole her compensation for spending time in prison.

Check out the new stills from the movie Revolver here:

Know Ji Chang Wook

Ji Chang Wook is one of the most followed and beloved South Korean actors who has cemented his position as one of the top stars with his charismatic presence on the screen.

He is set to lead the upcoming historical romance The Queen Woo alongside Jeon Jong Seo. He will also be seen in the upcoming K-drama Gangnam B-Side.

