Jeon Do Yeon goes on ruthless hunt to catch Ji Chang Wook in upcoming movie Revolver in new stills; check out

Jeon Do Yeon is the charismatic actress who has undertaken challenging roles and aced them beautifully. The actress is making a return to the big screen with another action role in the upcoming movie Revolver, Ji Chang Wook and Lim Ji Yeon also co-star.

Ahead of its release, Revolver has unveiled some new stills featuring Jeon Do Yeon glimpsing her dangerous transformation after prison.

Jeon Do Yeon undertakes a ruthless hunt to catch Ji Chang Wook after getting released from prison in new Revolver stills

On July 1, 2024, the upcoming revenge action thriller movie Revolver starring Jeon Do Yeon, Ji Chang Wook, and Lim Ji Yeon unveiled new stills. The new stills have given the audiences an intriguing glimpse of Jeon Do Yeon’s ruthless character of ex-police officer Ha Soo Young.

Jeon Do Yeon looks fierce in the newly unveiled stills which depict her dangerous transformation after spending 2 years in prison. The first still shows her in a clean look most probably before she serves her sentence in prison. Interestingly, with every still, Jeon Do Yeon gets more scary.

The second still shows Jeon do Yeon with a dead serious look in her eyes while dressed in a prison uniform. After getting released from prison, the roughed-up Jeon Do Yeon undertakes a ruthless hunt to catch who has double-crossed in this case, it is Ji Chang Wook who will be seen as Andy.

Advertisement

Jeon Do Yeon’s determined facial expression and intense eyes give a glimpse to the audience into her character who will turn the world upside down if needed to accomplish her goal. She can be seen on her merciless hunt through the various stills as she holds a revolver.

See the newly released Revolver stills featuring Jeon Do Yeon here:

Know Jeon Do Yeon

Jeon Do Yeon is a popular South Korean actress who has shined through the years in her acting career showcasing her acting prowess through varied roles.

She is best known for the movies Kill Boksoon, Emergency Declaration, A MAn and a Woman, Ashfall, and many more. She was last seen leading the K-drama Crash Course in Romance.

ALSO READ: Crash Course in Romance reunion: Lee Chae Min, Ryu Da In, Roh Yeon Seo and more get together to support Jeon Do Yeon