Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do starrer Connection emerges most buzzworthy drama in finale week; My Sweet Mobster’s Uhm Tae Goo tops actor list

Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do starrer Connection ended last week but it has still remained on top of the most buzzworthy drama list for this week. While taking the lead in the most buzzworthy actors list My Sweet Mobster’s Uhm Tae Goo has emerged on top.

Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do’s Connection remains on top of the most buzzworthy drama list, My Sweet Mobster’s Uhm Tae Goo emerges at the top of the actor’s list

Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do’s Connection was revealed to have remained at number 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of most buzzworthy dramas list. Hence, they remained on top for the consecutive fourth week.

The data is analyzed every week by analyzing news articles blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about the K-dramas that are airing or are set to be aired soon.

Meanwhile, Connection’s Ji Sung also took the number 5 spot on this week’s actor’s list while Kwon Yul took a spot at number 8.

My Sweet Mobster’s Uhm Tae Goo took the number 1 spot on this week’s most buzzworthy actor list. Along with him, Han Sun Hwa emerged at number 3 as the rom-com My Sweet Mobster rose up to number 2 on the drama list.

Another hit drama that has been making rounds is Miss Night and Day which emerged at number 3. The lead stars of Miss Night and Day Lee Jung Eun, Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji, and Choi Jin Hyuk ranked number 3, 4, and 7 respectively on the actor list.

Advertisement

The Auditors starring Shin Ha Kyun and Lee Jung Ha debuted on the drama list at number 4 while The Pork Cutlets debuted at number 7.

On the other hand, Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop’s upcoming drama Serendipity’s Embrace joined the list at number 9.

Who all were on the most buzzworthy drama list for this week?

Connection My Sweet Mobster Miss Night and Day The Auditors The Player 2: Master of Swindlers Beauty and Mr. Romantic The Pork Cutlets Su Ji and U Ri Serendipity’s Embrace Dare to Love Me

Who emerged on the most buzzworthy actors list?

Um Tae Goo (My Sweet Mobster) Lee Jung Eun (Miss Night and Day) Han Sun Hwa (My Sweet Mobster) Jeong Eun Ji (Miss Night and Day) Ji Sung (Connection) Shin Ha Kyun (The Auditors) Choi Jin Hyuk (Miss Night and Day) Kwon Yool (Connection) Lee Jung Ha (The Auditors) Sol Kyung Gu (The Whirlwind)

Advertisement

ALSO READ: My Sweet Mobster’s Kim Hyun Jin joins talks to lead webtoon-based drama My Girlfriend is a Real Man with Chuu, Sanha and Arin