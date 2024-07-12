My Sweet Mobster’s Kim Hyun Jin joins talks to lead webtoon-based drama My Girlfriend is a Real Man with Chuu, Sanha and Arin

Kim Hyun Jin who recently won hearts with his role in the romantic comedy series Dreaming of a Freaking Fairytale has been offered the lead in an upcoming webtoon-based drama called My Girlfriend is a Real Man.

On July 12, 2024, the South Korean media outlet MK Sports reported that Kim Hyun Jin has been offered the lead role in the upcoming webtoon-based romantic comedy K-drama called My Girlfriend is a Real Man.

Kim Hyun Jin’s agency YG Stage later commented on the same saying that the actor has received the offer to appear in My Girlfriend is a Real Man and is currently reviewing it.

Previously, ASTRO’s Sanha, OH MY GIRL’s Arin, and Ex-LOONA member Chuu also received offers to star in lead roles in the upcoming webtoon-based drama, all are still in discussions.

My Girlfriend is a Real Man is based on a webtoon of the same name by Matsta, which follows the story of a girl named Ji Eun who becomes a man overnight.

The drama will be helped by the Police University director Yoon Kwan Mo and will be written by Lee Hae Na. Additionally, Studio N, Blossom E&C, and Playgrounds are responsible for the production of the drama.

My Girlfriend is a Real Man will be a fun romantic comedy K-drama that also touches on many themes along with romance and a gender-change storyline.

The cast is supposedly bringing fresh talent to the forefront offering audiences with a magnetic synergy formed by ASTRO’s Sanha, Kim Hyun Jin, Chuu, and OH MY GIRL’s Arin.

Know more about Kim Hyun Jin

Kim Hyun Jin is a rising South Korean actor who has recently captivated audiences everywhere with his main role as Baek Do Hong in the TVING rom-com Dreaming of a Freaking Fairytale. He is currently portraying Joo Il Young in Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa starrer My Sweet Mobster.

He is also noted for his roles in the K-dramas Cheer Up, Peng, Can You Deliver Time, and Peach of Time.

