Uhm Tae Goo K-dramas and movies: Exploring My Sweet Mobster star’s past projects

Uhm Tae Goo is the most recent rising phenomenon among K-drama lovers for his role as a hopeless romantic in the ongoing K-drama series My Sweet Mobster. As the name suggests, the actor plays the role of a gangster who changes his ways from a scary villain to a responsible citizen. Due to his phenomenal performance in the series, he is receiving praise and much-deserved attention from the audience.

Naturally, fans are curious about the actor’s past projects and we are here to give everyone the answers. In this list, we have curated a list of shows and films the artist has previously starred in. Without further ado, let’s check the out below!

K-dramas starring Uhm Tae Goo you need to check out

1. Save me 2

The plot of K-drama follows the devout residents of a rural village who are under the threat of getting flooded for the construction of a new dam. However, they place their faith in Choi Gyung Seok, a church elder promising relocation and salvation. Unbeknownst to them, Choi is a con man aiming to defraud them of their compensation. The only one who sees through his deception is Kim Min Chul, a skeptical outcast.

Uhm Tae Goo, who plays Min Chul, delivers a powerful performance in this role. The actor showcases his impressive range and depth in this gripping drama. Moreover, his performance gave him much recognition among the audience, creating excitement for his future projects.

2. Adulthood

This movie follows the story of 14-year-old Hwang Kyung Eon who meets her uncle Jae Min at her dad’s funeral. However, he turns out to be a swindler who cons her out of her father's insurance money. When Kyung Eon discovers this, she confronts Jae Min, who refuses to return the money. To get it back, Kyung Eon agrees to pose as his daughter in his next scam, targeting a pharmacist named Jum Hee.

3. My Punch-Drunk Boxer

This movie is one of Uhm Tae Hoo’s commercial projects where he plays the leading man. The plot of the story follows a boxer who is diagnosed by a cognition known as punch drunk. The condition developed due to facing many concussions during his career. However, he refuses to give up on his dream and continues to train. He developed his own style called pansori boxing and began to change his life for the better.

4. Hometown

Set in a small rural town in 1999, the plot of the drama follows a recording tape containing evidence of a mysterious serial murder and an unidentified bizarre sound is discovered. In 1987, terrorist Jo Kyung Ho released sarin gas at a train station, killing passengers for which he received a life sentence. However, his daughter, Jo Jae Young, was sent to live with her aunt, Jo Jung Hyun.

Ten years later, Detective Choi Hyung, haunted by guilt from failing to prevent his wife’s death in the attack, investigates a new murder case that may be linked to the past. When Jung Hyun's niece goes missing, she and Choi Hyung team up to uncover the truth and find her niece.

5. Night in Paradise

The plot of the movie follows Park Tae Goo, a mobster who seeks refuge in Jeju Island following a brutal tragedy involving his family. However, he comes across a woman with whom he starts to connect. However, the woman is fighting her own demons. The film is dark and gritty and Uhm Tae Goo perfectly fits the role of a desperate goon running away from the world’s darkness.

6. Coin Locker Girl

The plot follows Il Young who was abandoned as a baby and raised by a crime boss named Mother in Incheon's Chinatown. Trained as a debt collector, she develops conflicted feelings for Suk Hyun, whom she's ordered to kill after his father flees debt repayment. However, she fails to comply and escapes from Mother's grasp. Upon confronting Mother, Il Young discovers her true identity and begins preparing to take over the criminal organization.

Uhm Tae Goo plays the supporting character Woo Gon in the film for which he garnered recognition from the audience. Following his performance, he started to receive offers for more projects.

Conclusion

It is the first time that Uhm Tae Goo is playing the romantic lead in a K-drama and he is definitely amazing at it. The plot of My Sweet Mobster follows Seo Ji Hwan, a former gangster, who takes a path of redemption from the family’s generational criminal past. His main motive is to dismantle criminal organizations and offer a new start to past convicts.

On the other hand, Go Eun Ha is a children’s creator who does not find herself gaining much success on her career path. However, both Seo Ji Wan and Go Eun Ha cross paths and find themselves getting drawn to each other in mysterious ways.

Apart from Uhm Tae Goo, the cast of the show includes Han Sun Hwa, Kwon Yool, Kim Hyun Jin, Yang Hyun Min, Lee Yoo Joon, and more. Based on the web novel A Woman Who Plays, the K-drama is directed by Kim Woo Hyun and Kim Young Hwan and written by Na Kyung. The series is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes airing every Wednesday and Thursday at 20:50 KST.

