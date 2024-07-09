Will Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do's Connection get season 2? Writer Lee Hyun draws line on possibility

Connection finished airing on July 6 and achieved its highest viewership ratings. The Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do starrer received lots of appreciation from fans. Many have expected a second season of the drama but in a recent interview, the writer Lee Hyun commented that it is unlikely in the near future. Here is what he had to say.

Connection season 2 unlikely to be produced in near future

In an interview OSEN, Director Kim Moo Kyo and writer Lee Hyun were asked if Connection would get a Season 2. To this, the writer replied since the main character is barely out of drugs, is recovering his daily life, and his friends have died or gone to prison, he wants to give the characters some rest. Despite the high popularity of the crime thriller, the drama is unlikely to get a second season anytime soon.

More about Connection

Connection aired from May 24, 2024, to July 6, 2024, on SBS. Ji Sung, Jeon Mi Do, Kwon Yool and Kim Kyung Nam took on the main roles in the drama.

With its finale episode, Connection scored a nationwide average viewership rating of 17.1 percent and set a new milestone for itself.

It tells the story of detective Jang Jae Kyung who is kidnapped and forced to consume drugs. After his old high school friend passes away mysteriously, he teams up with an old school friend, who reunites after 20 years to solve the case.

Advertisement

The project has been directed by Kim Moon Kyo who also worked on Trolley. Lee Hyun, who is also known for Diary of a Prosecutor has written the script.

Ji Sung is known for his roles in Doctor John and Kill Me, Heal Me. Jeon Mi Do is a musical actor who impressed in hit dramas Hospital Playlist and Thirty Nine.

ALSO READ: BTS’ fans compare Jin to Byeon Woo Seok's Lovely Runner character Ryu Sun Jae on his recent visit to POSUNG high school; See reactions