Ji Sung-Jeon Mi Do's Connection is neck to neck with Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hye Young's Bitter Sweet Hell in viewership battle

Connection starring Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do became the most-watched mini-series this Saturday (May 25). Bitter Sweet Hell with Kim Hee Sun and Lee Hye Young trailed close behind in terms of viewership. Here is a look at the viewership ratings of the K-drama series that aired on May 25.

Connectionction and Bitter Sweet Hell in viewership war

According to Nielsen Korea, Connection featuring Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 6.1 percent. It tells the story of detective Jang Jae Kyung who is kidnapped and forced to consume drugs. After his old high school friend passes away mysteriously, he teams up with an old school friend, who reunites after 20 years to solve the case.

Bitter Sweet Hell scored close to Connection and achieved 5.5 percent. The story of Bitter Sweet Hell revolves around a psychological counselor who is deemed one of the best in the country. When a blackmailer comes after her career, she and her mother-in-law take matters into their own hands and try to solve the mystery. Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hye Young, Kim Nam Hee and Yeonwoo take on the main roles.

The Midnight Romance at Hagwon, The Atypical Family, Missing Crown Prince and Beauty and Mr. Romantic's viewership ratings

The ongoing romance slice-of-life series The Midnight Romance in Hagwon with Wi Ha Jun and Jung Ryeo Won achieved a nationwide average viewership rating of 4.2 percent. Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee's supernatural romance The Atypical Family received a viewership rating of 3.5 percent.

Missing Crown Prince featuring EXO's Suho and Hong Ye Ji achieved 2.9 percent on Saturday. Beauty and Mr. Roamntic became the most-watched program once more with 15.6 percent.

ALSO READ: Ma Dong Seok’s The Roundup: Punishment hits 11 million moviegoers; overtakes Exhuma as fastest 2024 film to do so