Who Are Mila Kunis' Parents? All About Mark And Elvira Kunis

Mila Kunis is one of those stars who entered the industry as a child actor. She is a Ukrainian-American citizen. Since the start of her career, she has been consistent with maintaining her fanbase. Her work in That 70s Show and Friend with Benefits is highly liked.

The actress is married to Ashton Kutcher and they share two children together, Wyatt and Dimitri. Not much is known about Mia Kunis’s parents in the mainstream media. Read ahead to learn all about her parents, Mark and Elvira Kunis.

Mark and Elvira were Ukrainian religious refugees

Mila was born in 1983, in a Ukranian-Jewish family in Chernivtsi (then- soviet city) in Ukraine. Her family immigrated to the United States America as religious refugees

As per People, her grandfather initially did not want to move out of Ukraine but his mind changed when he saw Disneyland.

Kunis told the People in 2022 that her grandfather’s brother had moved to L. A and her grandfather visited him which changed his resistance and the possibilities. She added that after coming back to Russia, he said, “'We're leaving.'”

Although the actress was born in Ukraine, she says that due to being raised in Los Angeles, she is “very American.”

Mila Kunis’s parent did not inform her while moving to the US

Mila was 7 when she moved to the United States with her family. In 2016, during her interview on Conan, she said that her parents told her that they were moving up the street.

She added, “My parents took it upon themselves to lie to me and tell me we were moving up the street ... and then one day we weren't moving up the street, we were on a train and then we got to Moscow, and then we got on a plane and all of that was very new to me.”

She mentioned that during that time she had Coca-Cola for the first time and the entire experience was very new to her. The actress revealed that her parents did not tell her because they were fearful that she would tell others that the family was moving to America on a refugee Visa.

Mila Kunis’s parents took up different professions

In 2011, the Four Good Days actress told the Daily Telegraph that her parents took up new jobs once they immigrated. Their degrees were nontransferable and they did not have time to get new education in the States.

She mentioned that her father had many jobs including painting houses, delivering toilet pacers, and driving a cab. He did that so that the actress and her brother could be fed.

She shared on Houzz TV in 2017 that, “Knowing how hard I work now for what I have puts things in perspective for how much harder my parents had to have worked to have given my brother and I the life that we had.”

Mila Kunis’s parent had believed in her acting talent since her childhood

In 2019, during her interview on The Howard Stern Show, she said that her parents had believed in her acting abilities since her childhood. When she was 9, they invested in USD 890 in an acting class for Mila even though they only had USD 900 in their bank account.

She said, “There’s absolutely no rhyme or reason for what my mother did or why she did it.” the actress added that her family wasn't a “giver” in regard to birthday presents or holiday gifts. As per People, Mila got her first acting job in a commercial when she was nine.

Mila Kunis’s parent did not take any money from her

During her appearance on The Howard Stern Show, it was mentioned by the host that her parent did not take a “dime” from her.

She added that even after her Hollywood success they did not take any money from their daughter. She said, "To this day I’ll be like, ‘Let’s go out to dinner for your birthday, Dad!’ And then he calls the restaurant before we get there and puts his card down.”

The Bad Moms actress revealed she tells her parents that she would like to treat them but they refuse.

Mila Kunis gives her parent's home a makeover

For the My Houzz series, Mila Kunis along with her husband Ashton Kutcher surprised her parents with their L. A Condo makeover which was her childhood home.

As per People, the actress expressed in the episode that her parents have done so many things for her and her brother and she was “desperate” to give them what they deserved.

The actress said that seeing her parent's reaction to their condo was worth it. The house's makeover was executed by Breeze Giannasio.

Mila Kunis is proud of Mark and Elvira

The actress expressed on Houzz TV that she is proud of her parent as they sacrificed a lot during her childhood.

She said her mother was very attentive at home even though she held a full-time job. The family also did their dinner together every night.

About her dad, she said that he is the “prideful man you'll ever meet". She said that he would not ask for help and when the times would be hard, he kept on working.

