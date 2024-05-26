Bitter Sweet Hell and Connection record close premiere battle with just 0.3 percent difference in ratings

Two highly-anticipated dramas, Bitter Sweet Hell and Connection, debuted simultaneously on May 24, sparking a close ratings battle. With star-studded casts and intriguing plots, both dramas captured the attention of viewers, setting the stage for an intense competition in the ratings race.

Bitter Sweet Hell follows the story of a top family psychiatrist facing blackmail, while Connection delves into the life of a detective forced into a perilous situation.

Bitter Sweet Hell and Connection’s premiere rankings

On May 24, television viewers were treated to a thrilling showdown as two eagerly awaited dramas, MBC’s Bitter Sweet Hell and SBS’ Connection, made their debut in the same time slot. The battle for ratings supremacy was fierce, with both dramas delivering strong performances.

Nielsen Korea reported that Bitter Sweet Hell opened with an impressive average nationwide rating of 6.0 percent for its first episode, setting the stage for an engaging storyline ahead. Meanwhile, Connection followed closely behind, garnering an average nationwide rating of 5.7 percent, showcasing its potential to captivate audiences with its unique narrative.

As fans eagerly tuned in to witness the premiere of these star-studded dramas, the close ratings battle only heightened the anticipation for the upcoming episodes. With promising starts for both series, viewers can look forward to an exciting competition as the dramas unfold their captivating stories in the weeks to come.

More details about Bitter Sweet Hell and Connection

Bitter Sweet Hell, led by the talented Kim Hee Sun as Noh Young Won, a renowned family psychiatrist facing a dire threat to her career and loved ones, presents a captivating blend of dark humor and suspense. The dynamic duo of Noh Young Won and her mother-in-law, portrayed by Lee Hye Young, promises an intriguing exploration of familial bonds and resilience against adversity.

On the other hand, Connection plunges viewers into the gripping world of crime and intrigue, with Ji Sung commanding the screen as Jang Jae Kyung, a dedicated detective caught in a perilous situation. The series delves into the complexities of law enforcement and morality as Jang Jae Kyung confronts the harrowing consequences of being ensnared in a web of deceit and addiction.

