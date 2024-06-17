Kichcha Sudeep REACTS to his then-alleged rival Darshan’s involvement in Renuka Swamy murder case

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Darshan Thoogudeepa’s alleged connection to Renuka Swamy’s murder case has shaken the Kannada Film Industry to its core. After several notable celebrities including actress Divya Spandana aka Ramya and Ram Gopal Varma, Sandalwood superstar Kichcha Sudeep has shared his thoughts on the case.

Kichcha Sudeep demands justice for Renuka Swamy’s family

During a press meet, Kichcha Sudeep responded to questions from the media regarding the ongoing high-profile murder case. When he was asked about his friendship and relationship with actor Darshan, he stated that friendship, relationships, and justice are all separate things.

Sudeep said, “I usually never talk about anyone or anything, I do not want or need it. But when it comes to matters concerning the industry, as a member of the Kannada Film Industry, it is my duty and I feel the need to talk about it.”

He continued, “As a member of Sandalwood, I do not want a black mark to appear in this industry that has been built by so many stalwarts. It did not take a day or two, it took the efforts of several people.”

The actor then explained his stance with an analogy about how anyone who has a pain or problem goes to the hospital with the hope that there is no issue. But if the doctor says that there is a problem, the next step is treatment.

Further talking about the case, Sudeep mentioned that when he thinks about the case, the first thing that comes to his mind is the family of Renuka Swamy. “I want justice for the family, that is my main objective,” the actor firmly stated.

Sudeep’s reaction to question about Darshan’s ban from the industry

When a media person asked Sudeep if Darshan should be banned from the Kannada industry when he comes out of this, Sudeep replied, “We are not the law to decide who to ban and who not to ban.”

The actor then cleverly said, “If he comes out of the case, then there is no need for a ban and if he does not come out of it, then also, there is no need for a ban. Your answer lies in your question.”

Sudeep then pointed out that all this talk about bans is secondary and that the primary focus should be on making sure that Renuka Swamy and his family get their due justice.

The actor emphasized, “What we need to think about is justice, how the police and the media are handling the case, and how the court is conducting the trial.”

Sudeep explained that making sure the family of the victim gets justice is the main focus of the Kannada Film Chamber right now. He said the ban is “secondary,” highlighting, “the family’s justice is of utmost importance now.”

Meanwhile, actor Upendra also voiced his thoughts on the Renuka Swamy murder case recently. He took to his Twitter (now X) handle and demanded a transparent inquiry in the case under investigation. The actor penned a note on his X handle in Kannada and reacted to the matter around the alleged involvement of Darshan.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

