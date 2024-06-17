GFRIEND’s Sowon clarifies group’s disbandment rumors; says ‘only exclusive contract with Source Music has ended’

GFRIEND leader Sowon has finally addressed the group’s current status, revealing that they haven’t disbanded. She clarified that only the exclusive contract with the band’s former agency has ended. However, the members still continue to stay close as part of GFRIEND.

GFRIEND's leader Sowon confirms that group hasn't disbanded yet

Recently, Sowon appeared in an episode for hairdresser Lee Sung Gyu’s YouTube channel. While getting her hair done by the renowned hairdresser, she delivered much-needed insights into her group GFRIEND’s current status.

She shared that although GFRIEND members have finished their exclusive contract with Source Music, the group is still together and has not disbanded. She addressed various rumors about the group disbanding that circulated after the contract ended.

On this day, she also revealed that the members continue to maintain close bonds and the last get-together they had was just two months ago. Around that time, Sowon alongside other members attended a VIVIZ concert, a new group consisting of three former GFRIEND members Umji, Eunha, and SinB.

With Sowon’s clarification, it’s safe to say, that fans can expect new musical treats from GFRIEND in the future.

Who is Sowon?

Kim So Jung, better known by her stage name Sowon is the leader of GFRIEND. In 2015, she debuted with the group, leaving her mark over the years as a vocalist and rapper.

In 2021, alongside other GFRIEND members, she also parted ways with Source Music, signing with IOK Company, two months later. Under this new agency, she made her acting debut with the rom-com film My Chilling Roommate.

In September 2022, it was announced that Sowon had left the agency. In November 2022, she was confirmed to have signed an exclusive contract with OUI Entertainment to advance her acting career.

More about GFRIEND

Formed by Source Music in 2015, GFRIEND is a popular K-pop girl group. The original five members of the band were Sowon, Eunha, Umji, SinB, Yeri, and Yuju.

In 2021, all members left the said agency, continuing their music and other ventures under different companies. In the following year, three members, Eunha, Umji, and SinB debuted with VIVIZ, a new group formed by BPM Entertainment.

