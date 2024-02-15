Marry My Husband fame Na In Woo confirms military enlistment; to file application after celebratory Vietnam trip

Na In Woo, the actor renowned for his role in Marry My Husband, is gearing up for mandatory military service, leaving fans surprised. A twist comes as he requests a delay to enlistment, aiming to celebrate the drama's success in Vietnam with co-stars, pending approval from the Military Manpower Administration.

Na In Woo confirms upcoming military enlistment

Marry My Husband actor Na In Woo, born in 1994, has surprised fans by announcing his imminent enlistment for mandatory military service. Despite his pending military duties, reports reveal that the actor has requested a delay in his enlistment date. The delay is intended to allow Na In Woo and his co-stars from the popular drama to enjoy a special vacation in Vietnam, generously arranged by tvN in celebration of the show's success.

While some netizens express surprise that Na In Woo, born in 1994, hasn't fulfilled his military service yet, there is a mix of emotions among fans. Speculations arise about his potential absence from programs like 1 Night 2 Days. His agency confirms the enlistment plans, expressing hopes for approval from the Military Manpower Administration, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the actor's upcoming military service and cherishing his memorable moments on screen.

More details about Na In Woo’s recent engagements

Na In Woo, formerly known as Na Jong Chan, has established himself as a prominent figure in the South Korean entertainment industry. From his humble beginnings in musicals to his breakthrough roles in television and film, Na In Woo's talent and versatility have garnered him widespread acclaim.

In recent years, he has experienced a surge in popularity with his portrayal of diverse characters in hit dramas like Mr. Queen and River Where the Moon Rises. His compelling performances have earned him nominations at prestigious award ceremonies, showcasing his rising status as a leading actor.

Na In Woo's success extends beyond the small screen, as he ventures into hosting and music programs, further solidifying his presence in the industry. His participation in reality shows like 2 Days & 1 Night has endeared him to audiences, showcasing his charm and wit beyond acting roles.

Most recently, Na captivated audiences with his role in the crime drama Longing for You, where he portrays a determined police officer seeking justice. Additionally, his latest venture as the male lead in the fantasy melodrama Marry My Husband alongside Park Min Young highlights his versatility and ability to tackle diverse genres.

As Na In Woo continues to captivate viewers with his talent and charisma, audiences eagerly anticipate his future projects and the captivating performances he is sure to deliver.

