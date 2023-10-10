Did you know Alchemy of Souls’ Shin Seung Ho was Red Velvet's bodyguard before co-starring with Irene in film?

Actor Shin Seung Ho, renowned for his roles in dramas like Alchemy of Souls and Moment at Eighteen, is a notable South Korean actor and model. His breakthrough came with the popular series A-Teen, where he gained considerable attention in a leading role. However, what's surprising is his intriguing past before entering the acting realm—he served as Red Velvet's bodyguard. Shin Seung Ho and Red Velvet's Irene also reunited in the entertainment industry as co-stars after he became an actor in the movie Double Patty.

Shin Seung Ho starred alongside Irene

Life's journey is filled with surprises and unexpected twists, and this holds especially true in the ever-evolving world of the entertainment industry. Before achieving recognition as an actor, Shin Seung Ho had a unique connection with the popular K-pop group, Red Velvet, serving as a security guard for them during a fan signing event. Little did he know that this seemingly ordinary moment would play out as a major coincidence in the course of his future.

Shin Seung Ho, initially known for his skills on the soccer field with 11 years dedicated to the sport, took an unexpected turn in his career. After quitting soccer, he transitioned from the exhilarating cheers of the soccer arena to the ordinary hum of department store aisles, working part-time as a security guard. Fate took an interesting turn when Red Velvet scheduled a fan signing event for the promotions of their mega-hit Russian Roulette at the department store where Seung Ho worked. Assigned as their security guard, he had a chance encounter with the group.

While this meeting may have been a brief moment in time, it laid the foundation for a remarkable twist of fate. After a few years, Shin Seung Ho found himself acting alongside Red Velvet's star, Irene, in the hit film Double Patty. The movie marked both Shin and Irene's big-screen debut, and despite being an indie film with emerging actors, it achieved significant success, ranking within the top five at the box office on its premiere day and accumulating over 10,000 views in its first week.

The revelation of a past photo of Shin Seung Ho as Red Velvet's security guard captivated Korean netizens, sparking interest in his unique and unexpected journey from the department store to the box office.

The reunion of Shin Seung Ho and Irene in Double Patty went beyond a professional collaboration. During promotional interviews for the film, Seung Ho shared the delightful backstory of their initial meeting, revealing an unexpected twist of fate. Interestingly, he hadn't immediately recalled the chance encounter with Irene from the fan signing event. It wasn't until a few days into their collaboration on the film set that memories from 2016 resurfaced.

Shin Seung Ho recounted the anecdote to Irene, and both actors were pleasantly surprised by the unexpected twist of fate that had brought them together again after their brief encounter in 2016. This revelation added an extra layer of charm and connection to their working relationship, creating a unique and heartwarming bond between the co-stars on and off the screen.

More about Shin Seung Ho

Born on November 11, 1995, Shin Seung Ho is a South Korean actor and model who garnered significant attention, particularly after his role in A-Teen. He further solidified his presence in the entertainment industry through appearances in popular dramas such as Love Alarm and Alchemy of Souls.

In 2016, Shin made a pivotal decision to transition from football, a sport he had dedicated himself to, to modeling. Within just two to three months of learning to walk the runway, he made his modeling debut at the 2017 S/S Seoul Fashion Week and Seoul 365 Fashion Show. His quick ascent in the modeling world continued as he reached the final round of the 2017 SBS Supermodel Selection Contest later that year. Subsequently, Shin Seung Ho has been a regular presence in fashion shows and photoshoots.

As an actor, he made his debut in a lead role in the web drama A-Teen. In the 2021 Netflix original D.P., Shin received acclaim for his compelling portrayal of Hwang Jang Soo, an elderly soldier with a chilling persona despite not having served in the military. In 2022, he took on the role of Go Won in the drama Alchemy of Souls, showcasing his versatility and talent as a rising actor in different genres.

