Love Next Door: Jung Hae In grows up to become Jung So Min's drop-dead handsome ‘EomChinA’ in new stills; See PICS

Jung Hae In, the famous actor who was last seen in a strong action role in D.P. is returning to the small screen with his first-ever lead in a rom-com. Jung Hae In will be seen leading Love Next Door alongside Jung So Min.

Love Next Door has released new stills of Jung So Min as Choi Seung Hyo where he is looking Jung So Min’s supremely handsome ‘EomChinA’.

Jung Hae In is Jung So Min's drop-dead gorgeous handsome 'EomChinA' in Love Next Door's new stills

On August 1, 2024, tvN unveiled new stills from Love Next Door featuring Jung Hae In as he transforms into Choi Seung Hyo alongside Jung So Min who will be seen as Bae Seok Ryu.

In the newly released stills, we see Choi Seung Hyo (Jung Hae In) as he has grown into Jung So Min’s Bae Seok Ryu’s drop-dead handsome ‘EomChinA’ (Korean slang for Eomma Chingu Adeul which means ‘mother’s friend’s son).

Choi Seung Hyo in the first still is seen receiving an award for being ahead in the world of business as he is CEO of the Architecture Atelier In. On the other hand, Jung Hae In’s Choi Seung Hyo is seen in his slick office attire completely engrossed in his work. The stills show his undeniable focus on work.

The last still shows a completely distinct side of Jung Hae In’s Choi Seung Hyo as he is smiling in his swimming gear in a swimming pool.

This still once again shows Choi Seung Hyo as the most eligible boy next door who is not only successful in business but is an attractive man who is also a good swimmer. Choi Seung Hyo’s attractive appeal further changes Bae Seok Ryu’s view of him.

See Love Next Door’s new stills featuring Jung Hae In here:

Know more about Love Next Door

Meanwhile, Love Next Door follows the story of Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryu who are childhood friends and know each other’s ugliest stories. When Bae Seok Ryu returns to her hometown to change her life, she once again reunites with Choi Seung Hyo and they end up finding true love in each other.

Love Next Door is set to premiere on tvN on August 17, 2024, at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST) and will also be available for streaming on Netflix.

