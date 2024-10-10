Jung Hae In-Jung So Min's Love Next Door tops October K-drama brand reputation rankings; Good Partner and Black Out follow

Love Next Door took the first spot on the October K-drama brand reputation rankings. Love Next Door tells the story of two people who grow up together as neighbors. Jung So Min takes on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In plays the successful young architect, Choi Seung Hyo.

The drama scored a brand reputation index of 11,016,489. The rom-com was followed by Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun's law drama Good Partner with 7,785,929. Black Out took third place with 7,210,723.

Good Partner is about a veteran divorce lawyer and a rookie lawyer working together. Cha Eun Kyung is the master of divorce as she undertakes tricky cases. She has a cold and rational outlook towards work. Han Yu Ri is a rookie lawyer who works on cases under the ruthless boss. But they have to work together to solve the cases seamlessly.

Black Out is adapted from the novel Snow White Must Die by Nele Neuhaus. Black Out revolves around two detectives who investigate strange occurrences in a village. Go Jung Woo was always a smart student and easily got admission to a medical school. Before joining the university, he goes on a trip and ends up murdering someone. After 11 years he is released from prison.

The Korean Business Research Institute announced the October K-drama brand reputation rankings. The rankings are based on consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership of 22 popular dramas from September 8 to October 8.

Here is a full list:

“Love Next Door” “Good Partner” “Black Out” “The Judge from Hell” “Beauty and Mr. Romantic” “Queen Woo” “Su Ji and U Ri” “Dog Knows Everything” “No Gain No Love” “Dear Hyeri” “Iron Family” “Your Honor” “What Comes After Love” “Snow White’s Revenge” “Gyeongseong Creature” “Perfect Family” “Seoul Busters” “Romance in the House” “The Brave Yong Su Jeong” “Cinderella at 2AM” “DNA Lover” “Bad Memory Eraser”

