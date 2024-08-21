JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL trailer OUT: Golden maknae challenges solo life 'without the power of BTS' in theater documentary; WATCH

BTS’ Jungkook has just unveiled a captivating glimpse into his solo journey with the trailer for his upcoming documentary film, JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL. Released on August 21, the trailer offers an intimate look into the maknae's preparations for his solo debut, building anticipation for the film’s global release next month.

The trailer opens with a raw moment of vulnerability as Jungkook admits his nerves about stepping into the spotlight alone. “Will I be able to earn people’s recognition just on my own, without the power of BTS?” he questions, setting the stage for a deeply personal exploration of his solo career. This candid confession is just the beginning of what promises to be an inspiring journey.

As the trailer progresses, viewers are taken behind the scenes of Jungkook’s solo debut preparations, offering a rare and unfiltered view into the artist’s world. From intense rehearsal sessions to electrifying performances, the film promises to capture the highs and lows of Jungkook’s path to international fame. Fans will see exclusive footage that reveals the meticulous effort and emotional depth behind his solo debut album, GOLDEN.

Watch the main trailer for JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL here;

Earlier in their announcement, BIGHIT MUSIC, the label managing BTS, described the documentary as an eight-month odyssey chronicling Jungkook’s rise as a solo artist. The film aims to provide a profound understanding of the man behind the music, highlighting his personal reflections and the challenges he faced on his journey.

Here’s the poster for Jungkook’s forthcoming documentary;

For those eager to witness Jungkook's journey, global ticket bookings for JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL open on August 21, 2024, at 6 AM PDT, 9 AM EDT, and 2 PM BST. In Korea, tickets will be available starting September 4, 2024, at 10 AM local time, with Japanese fans able to book from September 13, 2024, ahead of the film’s Japanese release on October 4, 2024.

JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL promises to be a cinematic experience that not only showcases Jungkook’s musical talents but also provides an intimate look at his personal evolution as he steps out of BTS’ shadow and into the spotlight as a solo artist. Fans worldwide can look forward to experiencing this heartfelt documentary when it begins limited screenings worldwide on September 18.

Take a look at Jungkook’s message for fans while announcing his first solo documentary;

Meanwhile, ARMYs can watch both Jungkook and Jimin in their travel reality series Are You Sure?! The eight-episode series, streaming exclusively on Disney+, offers a closer look into BTS’ Busan duo’s candid exploration across the US, Jeju, and Japan.

