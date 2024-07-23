BTS' Jungkook scripts history becoming FIRST Korean soloist to hit 6.5 billion cumulative Spotify streams

BTS member Jungkook, renowned for his chart-topping history has added another achievement to his books of records. In the latest, the SEVEN singer has achieved 6.5 billion cumulative streams on Spotify.

Meanwhile, amid his military service, Jungkook is soon to be seen alongside his BTS teammate Jimin in their upcoming travel show Are You Sure set to air on August 8.

BTS’ Jungkook records 6.5 billion cumulative Spotify streams

BTS' Jungkook has scripted history yet again by becoming the first Korean soloist to surpass 6.5 billion cumulative streams on Spotify. This monumental achievement underscores his global influence and unwavering popularity.

Known for his chart-topping hits and record-breaking tracks, Jungkook continues to set new benchmarks in the music industry. His debut solo single SEVEN, featuring Latto, and follow-up hits like 3D with Jack Harlow have captivated audiences worldwide.

More about Jungkook’s solo activities

Jeon Jungkook, known as Jungkook, has captivated the world not only as BTS' 'golden maknae' but also through his solo endeavors. His journey began with standout performances like Begin, Euphoria, and My Time, showcasing his versatile vocal prowess within BTS' discography.

However, Jungkook's solo career truly soared in 2022 when he teamed up with Charlie Puth for the hit single Left and Right, which climbed to number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100. His role as the first South Korean artist to perform and release an official song for the FIFA World Cup with Dreamers solidified his global impact.

In 2023, Jungkook's official solo debut single SEVEN featuring Latto, shattered records, debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, the Global 200, and the Global Excl. U.S. charts. This track became the fastest in history to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify, marking a significant milestone in his career. Following this success, his second single 3D, featuring Jack Harlow, also made waves, debuting at number five on both the Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart.

Jungkook's influence extended beyond music as he headlined the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park. His debut solo album GOLDEN further demonstrated his artistry, breaking sales records and achieving critical acclaim.

Despite enlisting for mandatory military service in December 2023, Jungkook continues to leave a lasting legacy with new projects like his FESTA release Never Let Go, his upcoming travel series Are You Sure?! with Jimin, and his solo documentary I AM STILL, in the line to hit the cinemas soon.

His journey truly reflects not just the making of a global superstar but also an artist who continuously redefines his craft.

