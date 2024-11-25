Jung Kyung Ho, Uhm Ji Won, Lee Ki Woo, and others' special appearance excites fans for In Seo Hyun Jin-Gong Yoo's The Trunk; see PICS

The upcoming drama The Trunk has everyone buzzing, and it’s not just for its lead stars, Seo Hyun Jin and Gong Yoo. A dazzling array of actors, including Jung Kyung Ho, Uhm Ji Won, Lee Ki Woo, and more, are set to make unforgettable special appearances, adding a layer of intrigue and excitement to this already captivating story.

The series, based on a novel, centers around a mysterious marriage service whose hidden truths begin to unravel when a secretive trunk surfaces by a lakeside. Seo Hyun Jin plays Noh In Ji, an employee at NM (New Marriage), who finds herself navigating the complexities of a "contract marriage" each year, while Gong Yoo portrays Han Jeong Won, a man seeking to heal his broken marriage through a unique contract. But it’s the guest appearances that are generating a buzz.

Uhm Ji Won will play Lee Sun, the poised yet calculating CEO of NM, who scouted Noh In Ji. Director Kim Kyu Tae praised Uhm Ji Won for bringing a rare balance to the character, combining elegance with a chilling, composed presence. Her role promises to bring a gravitas that will keep viewers on edge.

Take a look at the newly released stills here;

Meanwhile, Lee Ki Woo portrays Seo Do Ha, Noh In Ji’s first husband, a character who plays a pivotal role in her backstory. His appearance is sure to dive deep into the emotional complexities of Noh In Ji’s past.

Advertisement

Perhaps most intriguing are the cameos by Cha Seung Won and Jung Kyung Ho. Cha Seung Won, known for his versatile acting, dons an oxygen mask in a role that sparks intense curiosity. Director Kim Kyu Tae shared a funny anecdote, revealing that Cha Seung Won had jokingly asked for any role, no matter how small.

Other notable special appearances include Choi Young Joon as a sharp detective investigating a murder case, Lee Jung Eun as Kwon Do Dam, a mysterious yet warm neighbor whose true intentions will keep viewers guessing, and Jung Kyung Ho, also a crucial figure from Noh In Ji’s past.

With these powerhouse actors joining forces, The Trunk starring Seo Hyun Jin and Gong Yoo promises to be a thrilling, star-studded ride full of unexpected twists. The series, set to premiere on November 29, is already high on fans’ anticipation lists!

ALSO READ: Amazon Bullseye's Ryu Seung Ryong, Gyeongseong Creature's Park Seo Joon top Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings for November; FULL LIST