Amazon Bullseye's Ryu Seung Ryong, Gyeongseong Creature's Park Seo Joon top Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings for November; FULL LIST

Ryu Seung Ryong, the star of Amazon Bullseye, and Park Seo Joon of Gyeongseong Creature have claimed the top spots in November's Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings. Check out the full list here!

By Saumya Saxena
Updated on Nov 22, 2024  |  01:32 AM IST |  6.1K
Ryu Seung Ryong in Amazon Bullseye, Park Seo Joon; Image Courtesy: CJ Entertainment, Park Seo Joon's Instagram
Ryu Seung Ryong in Amazon Bullseye, Park Seo Joon; Image Courtesy: CJ Entertainment, Park Seo Joon's Instagram

The Korean Business Research Institute has announced the brand reputation rankings for movie stars this November, with Ryu Seung Ryong and Park Seo Joon leading the pack, thanks to their stellar performances and widespread popularity.

Ryu Seung Ryong, known for his latest role in Amazon Bullseye, took the top spot this month with an impressive 224.04 percent surge in his brand reputation index, reaching a total score of 2,994,098. His performances, especially in comedy and archery-related roles, have resonated with audiences, with the keywords Amazon Bullseye, achieve, and comfort dominating his analysis. His positivity-negativity ratio also soared, with a remarkable 85.02 percent positive sentiment, reflecting his widespread appeal.


Following closely is Gyeongseong Creature star Park Seo Joon, who secured second place with a brand reputation index of 2,914,737. His consistent media presence and strong fan engagement continue to keep him at the forefront of the rankings.


In third place is Gong Yoo, whose recent surge of 61.73 percent in his score brought his total to 2,772,234. His captivating roles continue to prove his lasting impact in the industry.

Uhm Tae Goo followed in fourth with a score of 2,748,996, while Song Seung Heon saw a remarkable 385.43 percent spike in his score, finishing in fifth place with 2,696,941. This dramatic increase highlights his rising popularity, particularly after his recent work.

These rankings, determined through a comprehensive analysis of media coverage, public engagement, and community awareness, show the top stars who are capturing hearts and dominating the Korean movie scene this November.

Enlisted below are the top 30 Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings for November:

  1. Ryu Seung Ryong
  2. Park Seo Joon
  3. Gong Yoo
  4. Um Tae Goo
  5. Song Seung Heon
  6. Cha Seung Won
  7. Lee Jung Jae
  8. Ma Dong Seok
  9. Kim Tae Ri
  10. Lee Byung Hun
  11. Yoo Hae Jin
  12. Jung Woo
  13. Han Suk Kyu
  14. Jung Hae In
  15. Kim Hye Soo
  16. Lee Je Hoon
  17. Ra Mi Ran
  18. Lee Jin Uk
  19. Lee Seo Jin
  20. Kim Nam Gil
  21. Jung So Min
  22. Lee Jun Hyuk
  23. Go Yoon Jung
  24. Lee Ha Nee
  25. Jang Dong Gun
  26. Go Min Si
  27. Lee Young Ae
  28. Kim Ji Young
  29. Lee Jong Suk
  30. Lee Dong Wook
Credits: The Korean Business Research Institute, CJ Entertainment
