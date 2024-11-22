Amazon Bullseye's Ryu Seung Ryong, Gyeongseong Creature's Park Seo Joon top Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings for November; FULL LIST
Ryu Seung Ryong, the star of Amazon Bullseye, and Park Seo Joon of Gyeongseong Creature have claimed the top spots in November's Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings. Check out the full list here!
The Korean Business Research Institute has announced the brand reputation rankings for movie stars this November, with Ryu Seung Ryong and Park Seo Joon leading the pack, thanks to their stellar performances and widespread popularity.
Ryu Seung Ryong, known for his latest role in Amazon Bullseye, took the top spot this month with an impressive 224.04 percent surge in his brand reputation index, reaching a total score of 2,994,098. His performances, especially in comedy and archery-related roles, have resonated with audiences, with the keywords Amazon Bullseye, achieve, and comfort dominating his analysis. His positivity-negativity ratio also soared, with a remarkable 85.02 percent positive sentiment, reflecting his widespread appeal.
Following closely is Gyeongseong Creature star Park Seo Joon, who secured second place with a brand reputation index of 2,914,737. His consistent media presence and strong fan engagement continue to keep him at the forefront of the rankings.
In third place is Gong Yoo, whose recent surge of 61.73 percent in his score brought his total to 2,772,234. His captivating roles continue to prove his lasting impact in the industry.
Uhm Tae Goo followed in fourth with a score of 2,748,996, while Song Seung Heon saw a remarkable 385.43 percent spike in his score, finishing in fifth place with 2,696,941. This dramatic increase highlights his rising popularity, particularly after his recent work.
These rankings, determined through a comprehensive analysis of media coverage, public engagement, and community awareness, show the top stars who are capturing hearts and dominating the Korean movie scene this November.
Enlisted below are the top 30 Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings for November:
- Ryu Seung Ryong
- Park Seo Joon
- Gong Yoo
- Um Tae Goo
- Song Seung Heon
- Cha Seung Won
- Lee Jung Jae
- Ma Dong Seok
- Kim Tae Ri
- Lee Byung Hun
- Yoo Hae Jin
- Jung Woo
- Han Suk Kyu
- Jung Hae In
- Kim Hye Soo
- Lee Je Hoon
- Ra Mi Ran
- Lee Jin Uk
- Lee Seo Jin
- Kim Nam Gil
- Jung So Min
- Lee Jun Hyuk
- Go Yoon Jung
- Lee Ha Nee
- Jang Dong Gun
- Go Min Si
- Lee Young Ae
- Kim Ji Young
- Lee Jong Suk
- Lee Dong Wook
