Top 7 sad Korean movies that will make you cry: Hope, Birthday, more

Sad Korean movies have a unique ability to evoke profound emotions and leave a lasting impact on viewers. From heart-touching love stories to gut-wrenching dramas, these films delve deep into themes of loss, hope, and human resilience. Each film offers a compelling narrative that explores the complexities of life and relationships, leaving audiences with tears and introspection.

Whether it's the heartbreak in You Are My Sunshine or the emotional journey of Be with You, Korean cinema excels in portraying raw, authentic emotions that resonate universally. Here’s a glimpse into some of the top sad Korean movies that promise to stir your soul.

7 best sad Korean movies for a tear-jerking experience

1. You Are My Sunshine

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Hwang Jung Min

IMDB Rating: 7/10

Release year: 2005

Genre: Romantic drama

You Are My Sunshine is a heart-wrenching romantic drama centered on Seok Joong, a farmer who falls deeply in love with Eun Ha, a dabang delivery girl. Despite initial resistance, Eun Ha is won over by his kindness, and they marry.

Their happiness is shattered when Eun Ha tests positive for HIV/AIDS and is pursued by her abusive ex-husband, forcing her back into prostitution. Featuring powerful performances by Jeon Do Yeon and Hwang Jung Min, the film became a major box-office success and a beloved Korean melodrama.

2. Heart is…

Cast: Yoo Seung Ho, Kim Hyang Gi

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Release year: 2006

Genre: Drama

Heart is... is an emotional drama about Chan Yi, an 11-year-old boy, and his younger sister, So Yi, who have been abandoned by their mother. To bring joy to his sister, Chan Yi steals a puppy for her birthday. Despite their poverty, they find happiness until a tragic accident claims So Yi's life.

Devastated, Chan Yi blames the dog and seeks out his mother, not realizing the dog was his most loyal family. Starring Yoo Seung Ho and Kim Hyang Gi, this film is a poignant tale of love and loss.

3. Harmony

Cast: Kim Yunjin, Na Moon Hee, Kang Ye Won

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Release year: 2010

Genre: Drama

Harmony is a touching story starring Kim Yunjin and Na Moon Hee. The film follows Hong Jeong Hye, who is imprisoned for killing her abusive husband and gives birth behind bars. She starts a choir with the help of fellow inmate Kim Moon Ok, hoping to earn a special outing with her baby.

The heartwarming story of redemption and friendship became a major success, selling over 3 million tickets and becoming the fifth best-selling film in Korea that year.

4. Hope

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Uhm Ji Won, Lee Re

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Release year: 2013

Genre: Crime drama

Hope is based on the harrowing real-life Cho Doo Soon case. It tells the story of a young girl, So Won, who survives a brutal attack and the emotional journey of her family as they help her recover.

Starring Sol Kyung Gu and Uhm Ji Won, the film emphasizes resilience and community support amidst tragedy. Despite its heartbreaking subject, Hope delivers a powerful message of love and strength, resonating deeply with audiences and critics alike.

5. Salut d’ Amor

Cast: Park Geun Hyung, Youn Yuh Jung

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Release year: 2015

Genre: Rom-com drama

Salut d'Amour is a romantic story that follows the story of Sung Chil, a grumpy 70-year-old man who finds unexpected love with his lively new neighbor, Geum Nim. As the two elderly souls navigate the challenges of late-life romance, the entire town rallies to support them.

However, their budding relationship faces opposition from Geum Nim's daughter, Min Jung. Starring Park Geun Hyung and Youn Yuh Jung, the film beautifully explores themes of love, community, and resilience.

6. Be with You

Cast: So Ji Sub, Son Ye Jin

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Release year: 2018

Genre: Romance film

Be With You is a melodrama based on the Japanese novel by Takuji Ichikawa. The film follows Woo Jin (So Ji Sub) and his miraculous reunion with his late wife Soo Ah (Son Ye Jin), who returns exactly one year after her death with no memory of the past.

Their emotional journey is underscored by the bittersweet realization that Soo Ah must leave again at the end of the rainy season. The movie received significant acclaim and topped the box office upon its release, resonating deeply with audiences for its touching portrayal of love and loss.

7. Birthday

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Jeon Do Yeon

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Release year: 2019

Genre: Drama

Birthday is a deeply emotional film that explores the aftermath of the tragic sinking of the MV Sewol ferry. Sol Kyung Gu and Jeon Do Yeon deliver powerful performances as Jung Il and Soon Nam, grieving parents who struggle to cope after losing their son in the disaster.

Their journey to reconcile their grief while raising their surviving daughter is heartrending and poignant, making Birthday a touching exploration of family, loss, and resilience in the face of tragedy.

These seven sad Korean movies provide a deeply emotional journey, highlighting the power of storytelling in capturing the essence of human experience. Whether it's the profound love in You Are My Sunshine, the heartbreaking loss in Birthday, or the poignant resilience in Hope, each film delivers a unique tear-jerking experience.

Korean cinema's ability to portray raw, authentic emotions ensures these movies resonate with audiences worldwide, offering not just a chance to cry but also to reflect on life's complexities. So, prepare your tissues and immerse yourself in these unforgettable cinematic gems that promise to touch your heart.

