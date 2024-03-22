Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life's shoot in Serbia cancelled; Here's what we know

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's upcoming project, Thug Life, is one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024. The movie also marks the long-awaited collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after their cult-classic thriller, Nayagan. According to early reports, the Thug Life team was set to begin their second schedule in Serbia with Kamal Haasan and other key actors from the film.

However, recent rumors suggest that the shoot in Serbia has been canceled, and some details about the project are spreading widely, particularly regarding Kamal Haasan's role in Thug Life.

Is the Thug Life Serbia shoot canceled?

Reports indicate that the second schedule of Thug Life, which was supposed to take place in Serbia and then Chennai, has been temporarily canceled due to Kamal Haasan's political commitments for the upcoming elections.

Additionally, a rumor has circulated that Ulaganayagan will be portraying three different roles in the upcoming action-thriller. The shoot is expected to resume once Kamal Haasan is completely free from his political obligations, as many scenes are said to be filmed together, potentially featuring Kamal Haasan in his multiple roles.

However, the makers have not released any official statement regarding the schedule change or Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's rumored triple role, which would undoubtedly be a treat for his die-hard fans.

More about Mani Ratnam's Thug Life

In addition to Kamal Haasan, Thug Life features an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayam Ravi, Joju George, Nassar, and many others in crucial roles. Reports suggest that Jayam Ravi will make a special cameo appearance in the period thriller.

Thug Life is written and directed by Mani Ratnam, with A R Rahman composing the music, Ravi K Chandran handling the cinematography, and Sreekar Prasad editing the film. The action sequences are choreographed by the Anbariv team. The film is a joint production by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies.

Ulaganayagan’s upcoming films

Apart from Thug Life, Kamal Haasan is set to appear in the sequel to his 1996 cult thriller, Indian-2, directed by Shankar Shanmugam. Additionally, the Vikram actor will be seen in Nag Ashwin's upcoming science fiction film, Kalki 2898 AD, scheduled for release on May 9th. The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, and others in key roles. Moreover, action director Anbariv has revealed that the Anbe Sivam star will also appear in a film tentatively titled KH237.

