Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6's Jasmin clarifies if she is in relationship with Gabri: ‘I have great comfort…’

Season 6 of the popular TV show Bigg Boss Malayalam premiered on March 10, 2024, with 19 contestants competing for the title of the next big sensation. The show, which is hosted by legendary actor Mohanlal, has now become a sensational topic for viewers after the recent controversies between the participants.

In a recent turn of events, contestant Jasmin has stepped forward to clear the air of rumors of a romantic involvement with housemate Gabri.

As per Times of India, In a recent episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6, participant Rocky engaged Jasmin in an intriguing conversation about her connection with Gabri. Jasmin later took the moment and clarified in simple words that she was not in love with Gabri; instead, “I have a great comfort and immense love for him.” She further mentioned that she is not romantically involved with Gabri but called it “a bond of friendship.” She added, “I am a person who believes in love that turns into marriage, and many believe in inter-faith marriage, but I am not like that.”

Later, Gabri also took part in the conversation and said that Girls like Jasmin are not for flirting but only for love, and that love is not healthy for him. Gabri's statement has sparked numerous speculations about their bond in the show.

The reality show is displayed on the Asianet satellite channel and available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Since the beginning, Mohanlal has graced the show, which premiered as part of Asianet's 25th anniversary celebrations.

For those unfamiliar, the show is based on the concept of the original Dutch language show Big Brother, which was created by John De Mol Jr. The show follows a small group of people who are isolated from the outside world for 100 days in a custom-built home. Live television cameras and personal audio microphones are constantly monitoring the housemates' activities while they are inside the house.

