Kang Daniel wins defamation lawsuit against notorious YouTuber; Sojang ordered to pay 10 million KRW fine

On September 11, Kang Daniel emerged victorious in a defamation lawsuit against the notorious YouTuber Sojang, who had been spreading malicious rumors and false information about the popular artist. Kang Daniel's legal representatives announced that the Seoul Central District Court had sentenced Sojang to pay a fine of 10 million KRW; more than three times the initial sentence requested by the prosecution.

The legal battle began in July 2022 when Kang Daniel's agency, and the law firm Liu, filed a criminal complaint against Sojang, who had been operating under the alias "Take Off the Fandom" to post defamatory content online. The investigation faced hurdles initially, as the identity of the perpetrator was not immediately clear. However, after Sojang's identity was confirmed in July 2023, the investigation resumed, leading to a summary indictment with a fine of 3 million KRW. Unsatisfied with the leniency of the penalty, Kang Daniel's legal team pushed for a formal trial, ultimately resulting in the court's strict judgment.

In an official statement released by ARA Entertainment, the agency emphasized the significance of the legal victory:

"Although it may seem like an obvious result, the two years it took until the first trial was an indescribable pain for the artist and fans."

Take a look at the official announcement here;

They also highlighted the emotional toll the case took on Kang Daniel and his supporters, noting the persistence required to bring Sojang to justice. Despite the victory, the agency made it clear that the legal battle is far from over. They further announced their intention to file a civil lawsuit seeking 100 million KRW in damages, stating:

"This is the minimum defensive measure to prevent any more innocent victims and to prevent such incidents from recurring. We believe that we should impose strong civil and criminal liability for malicious defamation and profiteering through it. This is because even if all legal procedures are completed, it leaves scars that are not easily healed."

Concluding their statement, the agency reiterated their commitment to protect Kang Daniel's rights and those of his fans, promising to continue pursuing legal action against any future defamation attempts.

