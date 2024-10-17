Kang Ha Neul appears as food corporation heir and Go Min Si plays chef obsessed with food in new rom-com Your Taste

Kang Ha Neul, Go Min Si, Kim Shin Rok and Yoo Su Bin will be leading the upcoming romance comedy Your Taste. Anticipation runs high as the talented actors and crew come together for this project.

Kang Ha Neul is known for When the Camellia Blooms and Moon Lovers. Go Min Si has impressed viewers with her performance in Sweet Home and Youth of May. Kim Shin Rok has been a part of hits like Sweet Home and Hellbound. Yoo Soo Bin has appeared in dramas like D.P. and Start Up.

On October 17, it was confirmed that Kang Ha Neul, Go Min Si, Kim Shin Rok and Yoo Su Bin will be leading Your Taste. Kang Ha Neul will be taking on the role of an heir of a food corporation who does not care much about taste. On the other hand, Go Min Si will be playing a chef for whom taste means everything.

Your Taste is expected to premiere in 2025. The drama will include 10 episodes.

It tells the story of two people with very different outlooks on taste and food who come together to run a food outlet. As they work together, they slowly come closer.

Your Taste is being directed by Park Dhan Hee, who also directed Weak Hero Class 1, Ending Again and Blue Birthday. Jung Soo Yoon worked on the script. She is also known for Ending Again and Hope or Dope.

Kang Haneul made his debut in 2007 and since has managed to leave an impression with multiple roles. While he can play a warm person with a goofy smile, he can also give a stare of death. The versatile actor shot to global fame with his roles in Scarlet Heart Ryeo and When the Camellia Blooms. He would be appearing in the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game.

Go Min Si kicked off her career in 2016 with the film Parallel Novel. The talented actress has also ventured into filmmaking and directed and wrote the film herself. Over the years, she has worked in various hit dramas like the Sweet Home series, The Frog, Youth of May and many more.

