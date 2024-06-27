Sweet Home’s Go Min Si and Love Reset’s Kang Ha Neul to lead new rom-com Your Taste; drama to premiere in 2025

Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si, the K-drama land are going to witness a new rom-com pair. According to reports, the duo have been cast as the lead characters in the upcoming drama Your Taste (working title). The drama is eyeing the 2025 premiere.

Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si to lead new rom-com drama Your Taste by Week Hero Class 1 director

On June 27, SPOTV News reported that both Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si are coordinating their schedules to lead the new rom-com drama Your Taste. Helmed by Week Hero Class 1, Blue Birthday director Park Dhan Hee, the drama is being produced by SHORTCAKE Corp. and KT Studio Genie.

The production company is renowned for many hit K-dramas like D.P., Week Hero Class 1, and more. Here’s there much anticipation about this new work.

Meanwhile, casting and pre-production are in full swing for Your Taste with the goal of broadcasting the drama in 2025. In addition, distribution platforms and OTT Programming are also being discussed for this new Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si starrer rom-com.

Who is Go Min si?

Go Min Si is a talented Korean actress who made her acting debut in the 2017 drama My Sassy Girl. With her outstanding acting skills, she gradually set a strong foothold in the Korean film and TV industry with an array of popular works.

Some of her best K-dramas are Sweet Home (2020), Youth of May (2021), Jirisan (2021), Love Alaram (2019), and more. She has also starred in big-screen hits like The Witch: Part 1 - The Subversion (2018), Smugglers (2023), and more.

Viewers are eagerly waiting for Go Min Si’s highly-anticipated Sweet Home 3, which will hit the screen on July 19.

More about Kang Ha Neul

Kang Ha Neul is a Korean actor who received his first big break in the 2007 drama My Mom, Supermom. Since then, he has proved his talents in small-screen works like To the Beautiful You (2012), The Heirs (2013), Misaeng: Incomplete Life (2014), Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), and more.

He has also starred in many films like Love Reset (2023), Waiting for the Rian (2021), and more. He will also soon be seen in the much-awaited Squid Game season 2, which is rumored to premiere in December 2024.

