Alternate Endings for Yumi’s Cells 2: What if Kim Go Eun and GOT7’s Jinyoung patched things up?

The drama tells the story of an ordinary office worker from the perspective of the brain cells in her head that control her every thought, feeling and action. Yumi (Kim Go Eun) is an ordinary woman. Her love-cell falls into a coma following the shock of a failed relationship. The drama will depict her growth and transformation as her cells work hard to wake up the love cell. Goo Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun) is a game developer who is an engineer to the core. Although he doesn't speak emotionally, he tries to wake up Yumi's love-cell with his simple and honest personality.

Yumi’s Cells Season 2:

After parting with Goo Woong, Yumi starts a new relationship with her co-worker Babi (Jinyoung) but they start to have issues after some time when he doesn't tell her the truth about certain things. Based on the eponymous webtoon, it is a cell-based psychological romance that unravels the daily life of an ordinary office worker Yumi through the eyes of the cells in her head.

Kim Go Eun:

Kim Go Eun is a South Korean actress. She debuted in the film A Muse where she won several Best New Actress awards in South Korea. She is also known for her role in the television series Cheese in the Trap, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, The King: Eternal Monarch, Yumi's Cells, and Little Women.

Jinyoung:

Jinyoung is a South Korean singer, actor, and songwriter. He is a member of the boy band Got7 and boy band duo JJ Project. He made his acting debut in the drama ‘Dream High 2’ (2012) followed by a series of supporting roles until he landed a main role in ‘He Is Psychometric’ (2019). He made his film debut in the independent film ‘A Stray Goat’ (2016).

Yumi’s Cells Season 2 Ending:

Yumi (Kim Go Eun), who had been proposed to by Bobby (Park Jinyoung), eventually broke up with him, and she chose the path to happiness on her own. The appearance of Yumi, Bobby, and Goo Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun), who remained in a relationship that supported each other until the end, gave warmth, and Yumi grew up realizing that separation is not the end of the relationship.

'Yumi's Cells', which received attention from the beginning for its novel trial and sympathetic story, came to a meaningful end. Yumi, whose love was the most important value in her life, changed little by little as she went through her relationship and parting. She frankly looked into her feelings, and she independently made her love, and she also thought about what she really wanted. She showed her growth, her Yumi, who found a way to be happy on her own.

The various episodes drawn in her Yumi's daily life gave a relatively realistic sympathy. It captures situations and emotions that everyone has experienced at least once. The cellular animation added to this made Yumi's daily life richer and more interesting. The combination of 3D animation and live action, which was attempted for the first time in Korea, was a differentiator and strength of 'Yumi's Cells'. In Season 2, Yumi's transformation and growth as well as a more exciting romance drew attention. The romance drawn by Yumi, who has grown more mature, showed a different charm from season 1. It unfolded an episode that could not be escaped by adding a realistic taste to the heart-fluttering love affair with the man of his dreams. Kim Go Eun and Park Jinyoung's acting was also good.

The performance of the voice actors is also not to be missed. Shim Gyu Hyuk, Park Ji Yoon, Ahn So Yi, Eom Sang Hyeon, Lee Jang Won, Jeong Jae Heon, Sa Moon Young, Kim Yeon Woo, Tak Won Jeong, Lee Seul, Han Shin, and Lee Sang Ho, etc. Ahn Young Mi, Yoo Se Yoon, and Kang Yu Mi, who participated as special voice actors, also added fun with their impactful acting.

However, the availability of season 3 is yet to be determined. In order to be in line with the original, additional storylines and coordination of actors are needed. Can the 'Yumi's Cells' series be reborn as a three-part series that is in line with the original, rather than staying in season 2? It is noteworthy whether the next season of 'Yumi's Cells', which has only opened up the possibility of a single word, will be produced.

Alternate Endings:

Most of season 2 was spent with Yumi and Yoo Babi fighting over matters that could easily be resolved with a talk. Even when Yoo Babi had an inkling of a feeling for his subordinate, the mature thing was to solve it with a small talk but Yumi’s incessant need to focus on the minor things and Babi’s need to keep everything bottled up caused many issues in their relationship.

What if Yumi stayed to talk to Babi at Jeju and let him talk about his feelings. Would they have been together from the beginning without the need to break up and patch up the entire time?

