Are Love Next Door’s Jung Hae In and Jung So Min dating in real life? Actor spills beans ‘Not just in drama…’

Jung Hae In, the noted South Korean actor who is currently leading the romantic comedy Love Next Door with Jung So Min has unsurprisingly gotten wrapped up in dating rumors with his co-star. During a recent interview, Jung Hae In responded to the rumors and said that he would not comment on the matter while noting that their “chemistry is good.”

On September 11, 2024, the South Korean media outlet JTBC News shared the interview with Jung Hae In during his upcoming movie I, The Executioner (Veteran 2) press conference.

During the interview, the Love Next Door actor was asked if he was dating co-star Jung So Min in real life. While laughing, Jung Hae In noted that he would like to make “no comment.”

Jung Hae In further noted that Jung So Min and he are only one year apart in age and they had to play childhood friends which needed them to be close so that it doesn’t come off as awkward. He added that since both of them are introverts, so when they connected the vibe was unique. They have become comfortable with each other as if they are truly childhood friends, he added.

The Snowdrop actor further explained that they got along really nicely on set and used to joke around a lot. While complimenting Jung So Min, the actor said that she “guided me and made me comfortable” which made him trust and rely on her.

Jung Hae In added that he is well aware that viewers have been speculating if he and Jung So Min dated in real life. Regarding the rumors, he said that “our chemistry is that good” that it has led people to think so. The actor added, “Not just in the drama, but in behind-the-scenes and promotional videos, people say we look good together” which is because of their good chemistry. As for dating, he chose to not comment.

Love Next Door premiered on August 17, 2024, and is airing new episodes every Saturday and Sunday on tvN and Netflix. Recently the rom-com saw a drastic rise in its rating by scoring 6.4% nationwide.

