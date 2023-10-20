EXCLUSIVE: Kim Sejeong on Door album release, friendship with Jihyo and Nayoung, return to The Uncanny Counter

Kim Sejeong is like the bright sunshine on a cold day, bringing in the right amount of breeze and comforting you with just her presence. I may sound like I’m yapping praises of the artist but that’s exactly how the atmosphere lit up when one gloomy day here in Mumbai, she joined me via video call on a chat from South Korea in a colorful jumper, light makeup, and a smile splitting her face. Having followed her journey from Produce 101 days when she shone through the screen, it was a wonderful moment sitting across her grown self.

About Kim Sejeong

K-pop idol and actor, Kim Sejeong has dipped her toes into the girl group level a couple of times and displayed how she can carry herself across genres. If twice was not enough, the 27-year-old known for her adorable actions turned it around to present the world with Top or Cliff, a sultry, slow number, that left viewers taken aback with her abilities to knock yet another style off the park in a comeback album Door.

My chat with the star was only a few weeks after her triumphant win at The HallyuTalk Awards 2 where her sizzling chemistry with actor Ahn Hyo Seop for Business Proposal staunchly placed her among the most adored couple of the year. Addressing the win, she expressed gratitude and spoke about wanting to embody a Geumhi-like role next, her own mischievous and frank alter ego on the show.

Digging more about her acting revealed how her recent role as On Maeum saw her character seeping into her track Voyager, which also had choir vocals from trainees of fellow agency. Recalling her own days as a trainee, Kim Sejeong reflected on her own growth, which has been inspiring to say the least. From a young girl willing to land a spot in I.O.I to a chart-topper, in her singing and acting careers, she is setting a standard like no other K-pop idol turned actor.

Pinkvilla exclusively interviews Kim Sejeong

Multi-hyphenated, extremely talented, and a kind soul on top of that, Kim Sejeong really has it all. Catch the singer and actor spill the details of her spontaneous meetings with friends, behind-the-scenes of the resolution to catch up with The Uncanny Counter team after season 1, and any possibility of another renewal, in an exclusive conversation below.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kim Sejeong on Today’s Webtoon, Business Proposal success, Ahn Hyo Seop and Seol In Ah