Kim Soo Hyun’s ‘I was born cute’ scene in Queen of Tears was an ad-lib, tribute to Kim Ji Won in Fight For My Way

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won are shining in the new tvN series Queen of Tears, currently streaming on Netflix. The show premiered on March 9 and will continue to air every Saturday and Sunday. Queen of Tears is a romantic comedy where a husband and wife fall in love once again and save their marriage. The Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won starrer recorded a high of 8.7 percent viewership with their second episode, whereas the first recorded 5.8 percent. Queen of Tears ranked eighth on the global TV show chart, achieving a new high.

Kim Soo Hyun’s drunk ‘I was born cute’ scene in Queen of Tears was an ad-lib, a nod to Kim Ji Won’s cute scene in Fight For My Way

Kim Soo Hyun plays Baek Hyun Woo in Queen of Tears, husband of Hong Hae In played by Kim Ji Won. One particular scene from the first episode of the rom-com has become a fan-favorite and in new developments, the backstory of the scene was brought to light. In a behind-the-scenes video by tvN of Queen of Tears, it was revealed that Kim Soo Hyun’s drunk ‘I was born cute’ scene was an ad-lib. To make things even more interesting in the video, Kim Soo Hyun can be seen saying that he did it like this as a tribute to the iconic Kim Ji Won’s Choi Ae Ra aegyo scene in Fight For My Way. Aegyo is a Korean word that means a performance that involves a cute sequence by the actor, done with a series of expressions, actions, and most probably in a cute voice.

Kim Soo Hyun in his aegyo scene in Queen of Tears as Baek Hyun Woo is drunk and lamenting to his friends about marital problems. He says in a cute weepy way that he looks cute when he is drunk and his wife Hong Hae In said that this is his special move. Baek Hyun Woo goes on to regret his being cute and blames his cuteness for making Hong Hae In’s heart flutter and getting married. He is in this situation because of his heart-fluttering cuteness. When his friend urges him to go back home, he refuses and says he won’t as now he is looking cute because he is drunk.

Further, Baek Hyun Woo (Kim Soo Hyun) declares that he has always been called the cute son of Yongdu Ri, his hometown adding that he was born cute. There was a similar scene in the iconic rom-com K-drama starring Kim Ji Won and Park Seo Joon, Fight For My Way. This ad-lib scene by Kim Soo Hyun is a homage to that scene. Look back at it here.

Watch Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's cute scenes here.

Throwback to Kim Ji Won’s ‘I was born cute’ scene in Fight For My Way

Kim Ji Won played Choi Ae Ra in Fight For My Way alongside Park Seo Joon who played Ko Dong Man. Fight For My Way is a rom-com K-drama and has quite some aegyo scenes. One of the most famous and iconic aegyo scenes is from episode 2 where Choi Ae Ra acts cute in front of Ko Dong Man. She acts pretty in front of his best friends to which he says don’t act like this to which she replies it is such a dilemma for her. Choi Ae Ra then goes on to say the iconic line ‘I am not acting pretty. I was born pretty.’ But people still say that she acts pretty, so it becomes hard for Choi Ae Ra. The scene remains one of the most iconic aegyo scenes of K-dramas ever.

As Kim Soo Hyun paid homage to this scene, it brings back some fond memories for fans all around.

