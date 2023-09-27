EXCLUSIVE: Kim Sejeong reacts to Relationship Goals of the Year award with Ahn Hyo Seop for Business Proposal

Kim Sejeong is a star! The K-pop idol turned actress, alongside fellow heartthrob Ahn Hyo Seop found viral interest from fans in their 2022 rom-com Business Proposal. Maybe it was the familiarity of the characters or the fun storyline, but everyone was hooked on the love between the two.

Relationship Goals of the Year award at The HallyuTalk Awards 2.0

The chemistry between Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo Seop, which found them to be one of the most adored couples of the K-drama land in 2022 has only continued with the fervor gaining them a Relationship Goals of the Year award at The HallyuTalk Awards 2.0. Voted by thousands of fans around the world, the two were up against tough competition and yet managed to come out on top with a substantial margin.

Kim Sejeong’s reaction to award win

In an exclusive conversation with us, Kim Sejeong expressed her happiness over the nod and conveyed her gratitude to the fans who have continued to support her and Ahn Hyo Seop’s portrayal of Shin Hari and Kang Tae Moo.

“I want to start by thanking all my international fans who have shown love for the drama Business Proposal. Your support and encouragement have allowed me to embrace new challenges and roles. I truly want to thank you for loving and enjoying the show that we all dedicated so much effort to create.”

Moreover, when we asked her about her plans to take on a similar role in the future, the star replied, “Hari from Business Proposal was smart, but I'd like to explore a role that's quite the opposite and is somewhat whimsical and unpredictable. I want to try a character like Young Seo, rather than Hari.”

Taking a short break in her response, Kim Sejong chimed in, “To elaborate a little, I'm interested in taking on a character similar to Geum Hui, who pretended to be Young Seo,” referring to her own character pretending to be her best friend on the show and in real life, Seol In Ah’s Jin Young Seo.

Recently, she made her music comeback with a new album which showed undiscovered, new sides of her to the fans. But more on that later!

Check out the full announcement of The HallyuTalk Awards 2.0 winners below.

