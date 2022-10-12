EXCLUSIVE: Kim Sejeong REVEALS the reason behind Business Proposal’s worldwide fame

South Korean singer and actress Kim Sejeong is known for her joyous presence in all her projects as she often carries the same energy off-screen, making her one of the most favourite idol turned actors in recent times. She has maintained an ever-growing fan following ever since her debut, earning herself a unique nickname of ‘God Sejeong’ which allowed her to ace all the challenges that have come her way, be in on shows or otherwise.

While her idol life received a fabulous boost as she kickstarted her fame through ‘Produce 101’ and followed it with a growing presence in the acting world. Her performance in the 2022 romance drama ‘Business Proposal’ where she posed as Shin Ha Ri, a loyal and hardworking employee of a food company earned her praise while her chemistry with Kang Tae Moo, played by Ahn Hyo Seop, also landed her a new commercial.

Business Proposal:

When asked about the love that the show has received ever since it began airing, Kim Sejeong rightfully places the credit on the lightheartedness of it all. “I think the biggest advantage that ‘Business Proposal’ had was that it was easy to digest (laughs). You know, something about the show that made it easy to watch and laugh alongside, waiting for the next episodes without worries because you know you’d be laughing alongside it once again.”

Moreover, much like the lead couple, the other actors also presented a very happening rapport making for a jolly atmosphere for the fans to tune into. “The chemistry between all of the actors was another huge factor. You can’t beat the chemistry that results from such a great working environment where all the actors and crew are on the same page. Said chemistry bled into our acting, and left such an impression on the watchers, which made the show that much more likeable!”, continued Kim Sejeong in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

