Who is Elisia Parmisano? All we know about 1st Filipina winner of K-pop reality survival show Universe Ticket

On January 11 KST, Elisia Parmisano from Philippines clinched the first spot in the South Korean survival show titled Universe Ticket. With this feat, Elisia has become the first Filipina idol trainee to secure a grand K-pop debut through the audition program.

For the unversed, Universe Ticket is a singing reality competition show created by the leading television channel SBS. It features 82 female contestants who are given different missions or challenges to get an opportunity to debut as a K-pop star. The top 8 winners will be selected to form a project girl group under an agency called F&F Entertainment.

On Universe Ticket, the participants are categorized into 5 levels, P, R, I, S, and M. The result is determined by their performance and fan votes. Elisia Parmisano has been able to achieve the P level, which denotes the highest level on the show. Consequently, the 14-year-old singer has become the first member in the lineup of the new girl group, out of a bunch of 82 talented singers from different countries, including South Korea, Canada, the Philippines, Italy, Japan, China, and Australia, among others.

Elisia Parmisano becomes first Filipina to debut as member of K-pop girl group

Elisia began her career as a child actress before venturing into the field of K-pop. She became a household name in the entertainment industry as she starred in the Filipino family-drama soap opera titled Nang Ngumiti ang Langit (When the Heaven Smiled). As per reports, she is Marcus' cousin, who is a member of the South Korea-based Filipino boy group, HORI7ON.

Advertisement

On the audition program, Elisia showcased exemplary vocal abilities, in terms of expression, tone, voice range, pitch, and of course, the overall performance. She garnered 553,493.4 points from fan votes and earned the first spot with a total of 781,987.1 points (including judges' rankings). The panel of judges (also known as Unicorns) includes popular actress and singer Kim Sejeong, Girls' Generation’s Hyoyeon, ITZY's Chaeryeong, LACHICA's Rian, soloist Younha, and singer-record producer Adora.

As soon as the news of Elisia's victory came out, several famous Filipino celebrities posted pictures with the young star or shared a video message, while congratulating Elisia for her upcoming debut. Some of the notable names include Regine Velasquez, Marian Rivera, Vicki Belo, and more.

More about Elisia Parmisano

During her show journey, Elisia Parmisano was particularly chosen to be part of the recording of Universe Ticket's first digital single titled UNIVERSE TICKET - Come with me? and another song, Ticket To You. She impressed the audience over and over again with her effortless singing. In the pre-voting phase, she was at the 11th spot initially and then, she progressed to 5th place in the first Global Ticketing event, after she performed YooA’s Selfish in the 1 vs. 1 battle round.

Apart from Elisia, another Filipina contestant Gehlee Dangca ranked second (R level) on the show. Meanwhile, a Korean participant named Lim Seowon occupied the third place.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: What’s sajaegi and why is fourth-gen K-pop boy group RIIZE being suspected of faking sales? Know DETAILS