Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop’s Serendipity’s Embrace dominates most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings

The light-hearted romantic comedy K-drama Serendipity’s Embrace has taken the top spot in this week’s rankings for the most buzzworthy dramas and actors. These rankings, compiled by Good Data Corporation, reflect the dramas generating the most excitement across various platforms. The company’s weekly list is based on a comprehensive analysis of news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media chatter about current and upcoming shows.

For the first time since its premiere, Serendipity’s Embrace has ascended to the No. 1 spot on the Most Buzzworthy Drama list. The show’s success extends beyond the drama category, as its lead actors also dominated the rankings for the most buzzworthy cast members, with Chae Jong Hyeop and Kim So Hyun claiming the top two spots at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

In its final week on air, tvN’s The Auditors made a strong showing by securing the No. 2 spot on the Most Buzzworthy Drama list. The show's stars also shone brightly, with Shin Ha Kyun and Jin Goo climbing to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, on the Most Buzzworthy Actors list. Additionally, Jung Moon Sung made an impressive entry at No. 7.

JTBC’s Romance in the House made a notable leap to No. 3 on this week’s drama list. The show’s cast also performed exceptionally well on the actor list, with Ji Jin Hee securing the No. 5 spot, Son Naeun at No. 6, and Kim Ji Soo rounding out the top ten at No. 9.

SBS’ Good Partner surged to No. 4 on the drama list, with leading lady Jang Nara also making her mark at No. 8 on the actor list. Meanwhile, tvN’s Love Next Door ascended to No. 5 on the drama list, closely followed by KBS 2TV’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic at No. 6.

ENA’s Bad Memory Eraser secured the No. 7 spot on this week’s drama list, with star Kim Jae Joong of JYJ coming in at No. 10 on the actor list. Additionally, two new shows made their debut on the drama list: tvN’s anticipated rom-com No Gain No Love entered at No. 9, while MBC’s new mystery thriller Black Out landed at No. 10.

Top TV shows that sweeped the most buzzworthy drama rankings of the week

tvN's Serendipity’s Embrace tvN's The Auditors JTBC's Romance in the House SBS' Good Partner tvN's Love Next Door KBS2's Beauty and Mr. Romantic MBN's Bad Memory Eraser ENA's Your Honor tvN's No Gain No Love MBC's Black Out

Top 10 most buzzworthy actors of the week are

Chae Jong Hyeop of Serendipity’s Embrace Kim So Hyun of Serendipity’s Embrace Shin Ha Kyun of The Auditors Jin Goo of The Auditors Ji Jin Hee of Romance in the House Son Naeun of Romance in the House Jung Moon Sung of The Auditors Jang Nara of Good Partner Kim Ji Soo of Romance in the House Kim Jae Joong of Bad Memory Eraser

