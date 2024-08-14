Serendipity’s Embrace Episode 7-8 Review: Kim So Hyun, Chase Jong Hyeop’s short and sweet love story comes to satisfying conclusion

Name: Serendipity's Embrace (우연일까? in Korean)

Premiere date: July 22, 2024

Cast: Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop

Director: Song Hyun Wook

Writer: Park Geu Ro

Number of episodes: 8

Genre: Romance, Romance, Comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Viki, Viu

Serendipity’s Embrace plot

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, Serendipity’s Embrace follows the journey of young people rediscovering love and pursuing their dreams after unexpectedly reconnecting with their first love from a decade ago.

Kim So Hyun portrays Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer haunted by past heartbreak, whose life takes an unforeseen turn upon crossing paths with Kang Hoo Young (Chae Jong Hyeop), someone who witnessed her struggles firsthand.

Watch the trailer here0

Serendipity’s Embrace episode 7-8 short recap

Episode 7 kicks off with a strong start as Bang Jun Oh (played by Yoon Ji On) does everything he can to stop Hong Joo from leaving him. Despite his efforts, Hong Joo decides it’s not worth fighting for, especially since she’s always blamed herself for their problems when it wasn’t her fault. She decides to end things and returns to Kang Hoo Young.

They enjoy some fun arcade dates and quality time together. However, their happiness is interrupted when Hoo Young’s mother intervenes. She plans to take Hoo Young to the US, believing that Hong Joo is the main reason he won’t leave. She tries to convince Hong Joo to stay away from him. Hong Joo refuses, and at the same time, Jun Oh shows up at her house and causes a scene, which Hoo Young eventually finds out about.

Advertisement

Kang Hoo Young and Lee Hong Joo have a falling out and stop speaking to each other. Hong Joo decides to pull out of the animation project with Jun Oh and begins to realize how much she actually cares for Hoo Young as she reflects on their shared memories.

Meanwhile, Kwon Sang Pil (played by Lee Won Jung) encourages Hoo Young to make amends with Hong Joo by sharing details about her past. This prompts Hoo Young to rush to Hong Joo and try to reconcile. They meet and work things out, and in a post-credit scene, it’s revealed that Hong Joo had feelings for Hoo Young even as a child and cried when he left.

In the finale episode, Hoo Young and Hong Joo reunite and confess their feelings for each other. They spend some quality time together before Hoo Young’s mother convinces Hong Joo to join Hoo Young on a trip back to the U.S.

Advertisement

Later, Hong Joo meets Hoo Young, who asks her to come with him, but she declines. He understands and assures her he will return. Later, they enjoy the holidays together, but as Hoo Young leaves for the airport, Hong Joo gets caught up in work unable to say goodbyes face to face.

Hye Ji starts dating Son Gyeong Taek, and Bang Jun Oh becomes a guest teacher at Hye Ji’s school. Eventually, at the airport, we see Hong Joo meeting Hoo Young and surprising him as she too will go with him. Flashbacks reveal how their paths have crossed by chance throughout their lives, suggesting that it was their destiny to be together.

Serendipity’s Embrace Episode 7-8: The positives

The finale was genuinely satisfying. There was no unnecessary drama, and the story wrapped up neatly, with plenty of sweet moments between the leads and their side characters' plotlines being resolved as well. The K-drama felt like a cozy hug, especially in the last two episodes, where we saw the main couple truly in love, overcoming all their issues and backstory problems. The series, titled "우연일까?" ("Is It Fate?") in Korean, is centered around the themes of coincidence and destiny. From the start, it’s clear how intertwined Hoo Young and Hong Joo’s lives have been, with their paths crossing in ways they hadn’t even realized.

Advertisement

For some, the story might feel rushed, but that’s part of its charm—its simplicity. The way Hoo Young and Hong Joo find and fall for each other through a series of coincidences, as if guided by fate, is what makes it beautifully touching. Even within the short span of 8 episodes, the series manages to explore the main plot and side characters thoroughly, presenting everything clearly without extreme highs and lows, making for a heartwarming watch!

Serendipity’s Embrace Episode 7-8: The negatives

One of the challenges with fast-paced plots is that some storylines may feel underexplored or unresolved. In this series, Hong Joo's past—specifically what happened to her and how she grew up without her parents—is not fully examined. Similarly, while Hoo Young’s storyline is presented, it lacks depth, which can lead to a sense of disconnection from the character.

Another drawback of the series is its mixed reception. Some viewers found it cliché, with its overbearing mother, simplistic childhood love storyline, and a toxic love triangle. Conversely, many appreciated the series for its simplicity and refreshing approach.

Additionally, Hong Joo's feelings for Hoo Young could have been explored more deeply throughout the series, rather than mainly in the last two episodes. Initially, their relationship seems somewhat one-sided, with Hoo Young pursuing Hong Joo and her agreeing to be with him mainly because she knows he likes her. Although the series later reveals that Hong Joo had feelings for Hoo Young during their high school days, this aspect could have been developed more thoroughly.

Advertisement

Serendipity’s Embrace Episode 7-8: Acting performances

Chae Jong Hyeop and Kim So Hyun delivered outstanding performances in their roles. Chae Jong Hyeop portrays Kang Hoo Young, a character who is distant and emotionally guarded due to his past. Despite his initial coldness, Hoo Young shows a range of emotions—smiling, crying, and more—when he's with Hong Joo, and Chae Jong Hyeop brings this character to life with great depth.

Kim So Hyun excels as the bubbly Lee Hong Joo, who, despite her past, shines as one of the sweetest female leads. Although their chemistry may not be intensely passionate, it's undeniably simple and endearing. Their connection convincingly shows that love can blossom anywhere—whether at school, work, or even at a bus stop—if it's meant to be.

Yoon Ji On as Bang Jun Oh is the quintessential charismatic second lead, maintaining his role with just the right amount of narcissism needed until the end, which reinforces Hong Joo's decision to move on for her own well-being.

Kim Dasom as Kim Hye Ji is an excellent and reliable friend of Hong Joo, and her chemistry with Hwang Seong Bin, who plays Gyeong Taek, is both humorously cute and charming. Additionally, Lee Won Jung as Kwon Sang Pil, a reliable friend to almost everyone, brings a special shine to his role, making him a standout in the ensemble cast.

Advertisement

Serendipity’s Embrace final review

The series is a quintessentially charming short and sweet love story. Despite its fast pace, which might leave some aspects underdeveloped, it remains a breath of fresh air. The childhood friends-to-lovers trope has its own special appeal, and the added elements of destiny, coincidences, and fate enhance its charm tenfold. Watching the series is a delightful escape, offering a perfect wind-down from a hectic day. It's a cozy, swoon-worthy watch that’s ideal for a one-time, feel-good experience.

ALSO READ: Serendipity’s Embrace Ep 5-6 Review: Chae Jong Hyeop, Kim So Hyun’s romance is adorable; conflicts in plot are cliche