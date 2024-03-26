Kim Soo Hyun takes pay cut for Queen of Tears due to THIS reason; here’s how much he was paid

Actor Kim Soo Hyun, known for his role in Queen of Tears, recently disclosed that he willingly accepted a reduced fee for his appearance. This revelation came following the debunking of rumors about his purported appearance fee of 800 million KRW. Kim Soo Hyun's decision to voluntarily decrease his fee has positioned him as a role model in the industry.

Why did Kim Soo Hyun agree to a lower fee?

According to an industry insider who spoke to Sports Chosun on March 26, there has been a recent exaggeration regarding Kim Soo Hyun's appearance fee, labeling him as an actor who commands a high fee. However, the reality is that his fee for appearing in tvN's Queen of Tears has been significantly reduced compared to his previous works and is far from the reported 800 million won per episode.

This choice seems to have been guided by Kim Soo Hyun's considerations regarding the escalating production expenses. With production costs on the rise, the team behind Queen of Tears felt the strain, prompting Kim Soo Hyun to voluntarily reduce his appearance fee to alleviate the burden. While many actors face pressure to cut their fees and annual earnings, Kim Soo Hyun opted to contribute to Queen of Tears by accepting a fee lower than what he received for his previous project, One Ordinary Day. It was reported that he received a payment of KRW 500 million (around USD 373,000) per episode. This decision is understood to have been influenced by writer Park Ji Eun's request and Kim Soo Hyun's loyalty to her.

Recently, a media outlet cited the CEO of several drama production companies, alleging that Kim Soo Hyun was paid 800 million won per episode for his role in Queen of Tears. Given that Queen of Tears consists of 16 episodes, if Kim Soo Hyun's purported appearance fee of 800 million won per episode were accurate, the total fee would amount to 12.8 billion won. This sum represents approximately one-third of the 40 billion won production budget. However, the team behind Queen of Tears refuted the claim that Kim Soo Hyun's appearance fee was 800 million won, asserting that it was untrue. Studio Dragon also explicitly stated, "The claim that he receives KRW 800 million (approximately USD 597,000) is completely false. His actual compensation is significantly lower.”

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears depicts the tumultuous crisis and remarkable resurgence of the love story between Hong Hae In (played by Kim Ji Won), the third-generation heiress of the Queen's Group conglomerate and the queen of department stores, and Baek Hyun Woo (played by Kim Soo Hyun), the son of the head of Yongduri and a prince of supermarkets, who have been married for three years.

The drama garnered significant interest as it marked the latest creation by writer Park Ji Eun, renowned for achieving record-breaking ratings with tvN's Crash Landing on You. This marks Park Ji Eun's third collaboration with Kim Soo Hyun, following their successful partnerships in My Love from the Star and The Producers. According to Nielsen Korea, the sixth episode of Queen of Tears, broadcast on March 24, achieved a nationwide viewership rating of 14.1%, surpassing its previous record.

