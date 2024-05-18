Rajiv Gandhi is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry and maintains close contact with television personalities as well as Bollywood celebrities. After his stint in Bigg Boss 15, he grew popular among audiences and became a household name. Through his social media, Rajiv has been vocal about several issues. This time, he shared a post on his feed, expressing his thoughts on Botox and fillers.

The note grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens. One among them was Rakhi Sawant, who reacted to Rajiv's post. Let us check out her reaction.

Rajiv Adatia's recent Instagram post

On May 18, Rajiv Adatia took to Instagram and wrote, "Botox and Fillers should be banned! Such beautiful faces now look like Aliens! Embrace your beauty like I embrace my fat!!!!!" He captioned it, "Love yourself!! Like I love my fat!!"

Have a look at the note here:

On the professional front, Rajiv Adatia has been a part of two reality shows, Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Recently, he expressed his incredible excitement at witnessing the Northern Lights from his abode in London.

Rakhi Sawant drops a comment

Reacting to the post, Rakhi Sawant dropped a laughing emoji. While actor Ashmit Patel wrote, "Yes, and they ALL look like Identical aliens. Hard to tell one from the other." Actress Charul Malik also reacted to the post.

Have a look at some of the comments:

Rakhi Sawant's hospitalization news

On May 14, Rakhi Sawant was admitted to the hospital after she complained of stomach ache and chest pain. Recently, she informed the media about having a 10 cm tumor in her uterus and mentioned that she would undergo surgery today (May 18). The Bigg Boss 15 fame expressed hope in coming back stronger to entertain people with her dance moves again.

The actress stated that since her mother's blessings are with her, she'll come back soon after fighting the illness. Moreover, her ex-husband, Ritesh Singh revealed that Rakhi underwent several tests. He urged everyone to pray for Rakhi's speedy recovery.

