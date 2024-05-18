The Garfield Movie Box Office India: Chris Pratt voiced movie opens low; Shall gain momentum after US release

The Garfield Movie took a lukewarm start at the Indian Box Office. The movie couldn't match the collections of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes on its second Friday at the box office and that's not too good as the ape movie netted well under Rs 1 crore on day 8 in the first place. The popularity of the character of Garfield was perhaps overestimated in India and the theatrical start has come as a reality check.

The Garfield Movie Takes A Low Start In India; Looks To Grow Well Over Weekend

The Garfield Movie will obviously see growth on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend collections will hopefully be around Rs 4 crores if not more. Then it will be about how well it holds in the weeks to follow. Kung Fu Panda 4 held its fortress for weeks and that's with a good start.

The Garfield Movie Is The Most Preferred New Hollywood Release In India

The Garfield Movie released alongside IF in India, and the lesser said about IF's collections, the better. The Garfield film, very comfortably, was the more preferred movie of the two. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The Garfield Movie Relies On USA Momentum For Better Results In India

The Garfield Movie is releasing in phases across the world. The movie has grossed around 50 million dollars worldwide at the time of this article. There are many markets that will open up for the film next week, the biggest one being USA and Canada. It's with the domestic release that the movie will get the momentum that it requires. Chris Pratt tasted great success with The Super Mario Bros. last year and while The Garfield Movie may not match the former, it can surely attain a similar status, that is of a significant theatrical success.

Advertisement

Watch The Garfield Movie Trailer

About The Garfield Movie

One stormy night, little Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt) is left in the shade of a garbage bin by his father Vic (voiced by Samuel L Jackson), as he goes to search for food. Little Garfield sees a boy Jon (voiced by Nicholas Hault) having pizzas at a restaurant across the street and goes to the window. Jon, who is quite lonely himself, is kind enough to offer him his food and then also take him home.

Garfield grows to be a food-loving and home-loving cat, who is having the time of his life, except for the Mondays in which he is taken to the vet. One night, Garfield and Odie, Jon's pet dog, are kidnapped and dragged into a mess that Vic has found himself in. The story that follows, shows how the trio go about their mission in hand, make new friends along, get out of the mess and take their revenge.

The Garfield Movie In Theatres

The Garfield Movie is playing in theatres in select countries. The movie will release in almost all major markets by the 24th of May, 2024.

ALSO READ: The Garfield Movie Review: Chris Pratt voiced animated-comedy-adventure is funny, witty and mouth-watering