Sonarika Bhadoria has been enjoying a new phase of life ever since she married her boyfriend Vikas Parashar in a lavish wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The actress is enjoying every bit of her marital bliss. She keeps posting pictures with her husband but this time, she made a special post to wish him on his birthday. On May 18, Sonarika dropped love-filled snapshots with her beau and extended a warm birthday wish to him.

The television actress also penned a touching yet unique birthday note for her hubby.

Sonarika Bhadoria's post for husband Vikas Parashar

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonarika Bhadoria shared a series of candid pictures from her wedding to wish Vikas Parashar on his special day. The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev fame posted cute pictures of their reception, wedding, haldi, and mehndi ceremonies. While the picture already reflected their unbreakable bond, the sweet caption melted our hearts.

The actress penned, "जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ मेरे प्राणनाथ~ आपकी प्रिय धर्मपत्नी (Happy Birthday my dear husband ~ your dear wife) Here’s to dancing this life away with you @vikas__parashar."

Have a look at the post here:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Reacting to the heartfelt wish, Vikas Parashar wrote, "Mera bacha I love you." Further, a netizen commented, "Nice cute congratulations happy marriage life to both of you lovely couples." A fan expressed, "Wah wah Ram ji jodi Kya banaayi."

Advertisement

Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Parashar's wedding

The duo tied the knot on February 18 in Rajasthan. Their wedding was surely a grand affair, with family and friends showering love and blessings on them. Sonarika and Vikas' pre-wedding festivities included mehndi and haldi. For the mehndi, the actress wore her mother's wedding lehenga and had goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva's design drawn on her hands. The Haldi function had the beautiful couple twinning in yellow outfits.

On the professional front, Sonarika Bhadoria is known for her performance as Goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. She has also appeared in a couple of Telugu and Tamil films.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia feels botox and fillers should be 'banned' for THIS reason; Rakhi Sawant reacts