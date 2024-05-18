Top 10 Saddest Young Sheldon Moments Ahead Of Heartbreaking Finale Episode

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

While Young Sheldon's tone is generally humorous, It may become quite depressing at times as the Coopers go about their daily lives. The Big Bang Theory prequel was originally intended to serve as Sheldon's origin narrative, focusing on his childhood in Medford, Texas. However, Young Sheldon's storytelling has begun to diversify with time. The show's narratives are becoming more diversified as the focus shifts to the rest of the family. So, while it still has a single main character, Young Sheldon is now more of a family series, which is fantastic for its general appeal.

Sheldon's established character in The Big Bang Theory makes it difficult to place him in emotional situations. He is noted for being unconcerned about many things and remaining stoic about those that do not matter to him. This is why Young Sheldon relies on the rest of his family to provide more human contact. That being said, just because the family sitcom stars a socially awkward individual does not mean it lacks emotional depth. Even with last week's episode titled A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture, the episode ended on a heartbreaking note.

The last scenes of Episode 12 dwelled on Cooper finding out about George Sr.'s untimely demise. As heartbreaking as that moment was, Young Sheldon has had some very tragic moments throughout its existence. Here are the top 10 saddest moments throughout the series:

George Sr. admits he's not satisfied

It's no surprise that George and Mary's relationship has ups and downs. They've had fights, but the most intense one occurred in the Young Sheldon season 4 finale. During his intense dispute with Mary, George regretfully acknowledged that he was deeply unhappy with his life. Despite being portrayed as a horrible father in The Big Bang Theory, George is a dedicated family man in Young Sheldon. It was difficult for him to list everything he sacrificed for his family just to have them continually disregard him.

Missy leaves Sheldon's room

Missy took advantage of Georgie's decision to move out of his bedroom in Young Sheldon season 5. She argued that she should take over her older brother's abandoned lodgings. After checking in with her parents and Sheldon, she achieved her wish. While she was delighted with her new living arrangements, Sheldon realized he enjoyed sharing the room with her. Seeing him still lonely as he moved his prior train toys served as a reminder of Missy's importance in his life.

Paige grieved about her parent's divorce

Paige was better adjusted than Sheldon when she first appeared on Young Sheldon in season 2. Despite being a young genius, she did not let her brilliance overwhelm her. This all changed after her parents divorced. Paige's arc since then has been bleak. It's painful to see her resisting while fully aware that she's only trying to cope with her difficult position. Her reaching out to Sheldon for assistance in Young Sheldon season 5 demonstrated how unhappy she had been. It's unclear how her story will conclude. but for the time being, it appears that Paige's Young Sheldon story will not improve anytime soon.

Nobody came to Sheldon's Nobel party

To commemorate The Big Bang Theory's finale, The Young Sheldon season 2 finale had Sheldon unhappy when no one showed up to his Nobel Prize celebration. Mary offered to accompany him, but he declined. When she departed, he stayed there listening to the winners' announcement and ended up crying at being alone. It was difficult not to feel sorry for him. Arguably, it was one of the few times he appeared distraught. Knowing that he would eventually discover his buddies in The Big Bang Theory compensated for one of Sheldon's most depressing scenes.

Mary had a miscarriage

Georgie, Sheldon, and Missy nearly had a fourth sibling when Mary discovered she was pregnant in Young Sheldon season 2, episode 17. This caused some problems at first. As it would place an additional financial burden on the family. George was able to improve his salary at Medford Secondary. but just as he was going to tell his wife the good news. Mary revealed that she had already lost the baby.

Mary loses faith in God

Sheldon's mother's defining characteristic is her commitment to her faith. However, this devotion was shaken several times in The Big Bang Theory prequel. Mary had a religious crisis in Little Sheldon season 2 following the terrible death of a little child. She couldn't understand that it could be the best option for her, especially given her youth. She continued to protest as she attempted to make sense of the situation. Seeing her become disconnected from what she truly valued was one of the lowest periods of her life.

Missy gets mad at Sheldon

Missy continued to drink and smoke after her first night alone with Pastor Jeff's niece, Tonya. This was part of her rebellious period. In which she resented George and Mary for constantly overlooking her. The Coopers were ignorant of this until Sheldon exposed her in the Young Sheldon season 6 finale. Missy was furious with her twin, even though Sheldon's choice to report her misbehavior was motivated by care for her. The series depicted their conflict with Missy still angry at her brother, which is rare given how understanding she is.

Sheldon admitted that he was mistaken about George

At the end of Young Sheldon season 4, episode 17, Sheldon, George, and their father enjoyed a touching moment. In which they agreed that they had a good time that night following Dr. Sturgis' visit. The scene was truly touching. but Sheldon's narrative turned it down. In the voice-over, Sheldon from the future acknowledged that he regretted not having open chats with George while he was still alive. He also expressed regret for not telling him how much he valued and loved him.

Meemaw stopped by Popop's grave

When Young Sheldon began, Sheldon's maternal grandfather had already been gone for several years. Meemaw never liked talking about him. She prefers to keep a cheerful and feisty demeanor. However, on one of the few occasions when she publicly dealt with her loss, she went to her late husband's grave in Young Sheldon season 3, episode 13, as she was becoming overwhelmed by her increasingly hectic dating life. Meemaw opened out about life after he died, displaying a tenderness that fans rarely see in her.

Meemaw finding out Dr. Sturgis' breakdown

Before Sheldon's solitary Nobel Prize celebration listening party. Dr. Sturgis experienced an existential crisis after realizing he would never be able to receive the same recognition as his contemporaries. Meemaw dashed to locate him on the rooftop. He was standing on the ledge. It was painful to witness such a smart man yet plagued by the fear of not being good enough.

