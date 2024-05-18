Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will air soon and the excitement is running high among the viewers who are eagerly awaiting Rohit Shetty's show. The confirmed contestant's list is already out and speculations are still on air about a few others. As the contestants, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, and others are gearing up for participation, one contestant has backed out. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Samarth Jurel will not be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Read on to learn the reasons behind the Bigg Boss 16 fame backing out.

Samarth Jurel backs out from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

When Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's confirmed list of contestants was out, Samarth Jurel was one of the first contestants to be confirmed. Chintu's fans were excited to see him embarking on this journey of thrill and adventure. As per Pinkvilla's trusted source, "His contract has been terminated and he is going to his hometown. He won't even be a part of the press meet that has been scheduled for today along with the other contestants."

Reportedly, due to medical reasons, the Bigg Boss 16 fame had to back out at the last minute.

Check out Samarth Jurel's recent social media post here:

Samarth Jurel participated as a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss 17, but he garnered immense attention and support from viewers as soon as he entered the house. Before Salman Khan's show. the actor was a part of several TV shows, such as Splitsvilla X4, Anupamaa, Udaariyaan, and Maitree.

Other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Talking about former Bigg Boss contestants participating in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim Riaz has confirmed his participation, and Abhishek Kumar's name has also been reported since the beginning.

Fitness enthusiast and Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff has also expressed her excitement, confirming her participation. Other contestants include Shilp Shinde, Gashmeer Maahajani, and Karan Veer Mehra, to name a few.

