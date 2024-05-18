George Miller, the director of Furiosa, is one of the most exceptional filmmakers. He is widely known for his Mad Max franchise. The same franchise, whose second and fourth installments, Mad Max 2 and Fury Road, were two of the most lauded and phenomenal action films, So much so that Fury Road even won six Academy Awards. The fan-favorite franchise is back with its sixth installment, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which opened up at the Cannes Film Festival this year. As fans wonder, would the franchise have another film to offer? Well, Miller just granted your wish, as he confirms there are more stories. As Deadline reported, George Miller revealed that there are certainly more stories to tell in the Mad Max universe.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Chris Hemsworth Talks About His Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Role; Says It's 'Unlike Anything I've Done Before'

Director of Furiosa, George Miller, reveals the future of the Mad Max universe

After Wednesday night's high-octane Cannes premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the dust had barely settled as the scent of guzzolene lingered in the air. However, after over a decade of development and a demanding production, filmmaker George Miller and stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth confronted the worldwide press during a raucous conference to discuss the long road to their Fury Road prequel, as reported by Deadline.

Miller, an Australian filmmaker, has already completed five Mad Max pictures in 45 years. But none have been as anticipated as Furiosa. That's partly due to the pedigree of Miller's 2015 picture, Fury Road. Which introduced the world to Imperator Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron. It is regarded as one of the best action films of all time and was an unexpected awards-season juggernaut, winning six Oscars. Miller and his team wrote the Furiosa script as part of the Fury Road production process. As well as a story about Max's (Tom Hardy's) life the year before.

Miller revealed, "There are certainly more stories to tell. In order to convey the story, we needed to know the past of Furiosa and Max from the previous year. That was a resource for the actors and crew. We know Max's narrative from the previous year. I'll definitely wait to see how this [Furiosa] plays out before we make any decisions."

Meanwhile, the response has been encouraging. On Wednesday night, Furiosa received an eight-minute standing ovation. Which may have continued longer if Miller had taken the microphone to speak, possibly halting the applause unintentionally.

What is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga about?

The next episode of George Miller and Byron Kennedy's post-apocalyptic action picture series, Mad Max, will be released this summer with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film series follows the exploits of Max Rockatansky, a police officer in a future Australia when conflict and severe resource scarcity have forced civilization to collapse. The upcoming film in the franchise will be a prequel spin-off of Fury Road.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will investigate the roots of the 2015 film's central character, Imperator Furiosa (played by Charlize Theron), and address mysteries about her background. It has been confirmed that the forthcoming film will focus on Imperator Furiosa's past and her tribulations before meeting Max Rockatansky. Furiosa will follow her road to becoming a strong-willed and moral leader, as well as the adversity that turned her into a positive feminist action hero. The film is also likely to address the topic of how she lost her arm and replaced it with a prosthetic.

The official plot of the film starring Chris Hemsworth and Ann Taylor-Joy reads: “As the world collapsed, young Furiosa was kidnapped from the Green Place of Many Mothers and enslaved by a massive Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they arrive at the Citadel, which is led by Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants battle for power, Furiosa must endure numerous hardships as she gathers the resources to return home.”

Meanwhile, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to release in theaters on May 24, 2024.

