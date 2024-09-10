Kim Tae Ri and Shin Ye Eun’s Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born confirms OTT release; Here’s where you can watch it

Kim Tae Ri, the popular actress who is well known for her role in the hit drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One, will soon be returning to the K-drama scene with Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born. In the latest developments, Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born starring Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun and more has confirmed that it will be released on the OTT platform Disney+.

On September 10, 2024, it was announced that Kim Tae Ri's Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born will be available for streaming on the platform from October 12 with new episodes dropping every Saturday and Sunday. Disney+ shared the poster of the upcoming K-drama along with its teaser, raising anticipation for its release next month.

Check out Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born’s teaser and poster here:

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is an upcoming coming-of-age period drama based on a Naver webtoon of the same name by Seo Ireh and Namon. It follows the inspirational story of a genius girl Yoon Jeongnyeon who was born with a talent for singing.

The story is set immediately after the Korean War in the 1950s when Yoon Jeongnyeon (Kim Tae Ri) is inspired and finds her true calling in becoming a top Korean traditional opera actress after she watches Maeran Woman’s Gukguek Theater Company performing in her village, Mokpo. She hides in their luggage compartment and reaches Seoul to fulfill her dream.

After traveling to Seoul alone, she joins Kang So Bok’s (Ra Mi Ran) Maeran Woman’s Gukguek Theater Company as a trainee and slowly begins to grow into the star of Korean opera theatre. She also meets her sworn rival Heo Young Seo (Shin Ye Eun) at the company and they compete to become the top opera actress. The K-drama will focus on showing the inspirational growth of these women in the world of opera theatre.

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born also co-stars Jung Eun Chae and Kim Yoon Hye in main roles while Moon So Ri is set to make a cameo as Kim Tae Ri’s mother.

Kim Tae Ri is a noted South Korean actress who is widely known for her K-dramas Revenant, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Mr. Sunshine, and movies The Handmaiden, Alienoid, Alienoid: Return to the Future, and Space Sweepers.

