Kim Tae Ri's Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born and Park Shin Hye's The Judge from Hell lead their time slots with strong viewership

Kim Tae Ri's Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born and Park Shin Hye's The Judge from Hell earned high viewership ratings and also achieved the highest in their time slots. A Virtuous Business, Doubt and Iron Family too maintained their viewership ratings. Here are the details of the viewership ratings for this Saturday, which is October 26.

According to Nielsen Korea Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born scored a nationwide average viewership rating of 10.2 percent. The drama earned the highest viewership in its timeslot.

The series is set immediately after the Korean War in the 1950s. Jeong Nyeong and her mother barely make a living in these difficult times. Jeong Nyeong wishes to become an actress in Seoul, but her dreams seem far from being fulfilled. One day, she witnesses a performance by a theatre company led by Director Kang So Bok.

This ignites a passion in her to make her dreams come true. She secretly smuggles herself with this theatre crew and ends up in Seoul. She joins a theatre group and becomes a trainee. She and Heo Young Seo become rivals.

The Judge from Hell scored a nationwide average viewership rating of 11.7 percent, also taking the lead in its timeslot.

The drama tells the story of an elite judge who has a cold character, but she is actually a demon. Her real job is to send culprits who don't self-reflect to hell. She comes across as a warm and friendly detective who is smart but also carries a lot of pain. As the two meet, their lives drastically change.

The mystery thriller Doubt achieved its highest viewership yet with a 6 percent rating marking a personal best. A Virtuous Business maintained its high ratings with 5 percent. Iron Family became the most-watched show once again scoring a 14.6 viewership rating.

