Kim Tae Ri's Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born and Kim So Yeon-Yeon Woo Jin's A Virtuous Business earn personal best viewership rating

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born and A Virtuous Business achieved their highest viewership yet with their latest episode. Park Shin Hye's fantasy crime drama The Judge from Hell also became the most-watched miniseries of this week. Here is a look at the viewership details for Saturday, which is October 19.

According to Nielsen Korea, Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born scored a nationwide viewership rating of 9.2 percent which marks the highest for the group. Additionally, it also took the first place in its time slot. Jeong Nyeon is set immediately after the Korean War in the 1950s. Jeong Nyeong and her mother barely make a living in these difficult times. Jeong Nyeong wishes to become an actress in Seoul, but her dreams seem far from being fulfilled. One day, she witnesses a performance by a theatre company led by Director Kang So Bok.

This ignites a passion in her to make her dreams come true. She secretly smuggles herself with this theatre crew and ends up in Seoul. She joins a theatre group and becomes a trainee. She and Heo Young Seo become rivals.

A Virtuous Business earned a viewership rating of 4.6 percent which is the highest for drama yet.

The story is set in a rural village in the 1990s when the topic of sex was taboo. A Virtuous Business will focus on the lives of women who sell adult products door to door at a time when women were expected to retire early and take care of their families. Yeon Woo Jin will be playing Kim Do Hyun, a police officer from the United States of America. He belongs to a wealthy family and is also smart and hence is quickly promoted. But strangely he comes to work in a rural village.

The thriller drama Doubt scored a 5.5 percent viewership rating for its 5th episode. Iron Family became the most-watched for Saturday and garnered a 15.3 percent viewership rating.

Park Shin Hye's The Judge From Hell became the most-watched miniseries of the week with 11.4 percent.

