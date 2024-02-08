POLL: Park Min Young in Marry My Husband vs Kim Yoo Jung in My Demon; who nails the badass female lead role?

In the showdown between the fierce female leads Park Min Young in Marry My Husband and Kim Yoo Jung in My Demon, they display their charm, competing for the audience's favor.

Adapted from the popular web novel, Marry My Husband narrates the tale of Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young), a terminally ill woman who seeks vengeance after witnessing her best friend Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon) having an affair with her husband, Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung), leading to her untimely demise at the hands of her husband. Transported back in time by a decade and granted a second shot at life, Kang Ji Won embarks on a quest for revenge alongside her boss, Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo).

My Demon is a fantasy romantic comedy revolving around Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung), a chaebol heiress with trust issues, and Jung Gu Won (Song Kang), a charming demon who unexpectedly loses his powers one day. They enter into a contractual marriage, and over time, they find themselves gradually falling in love with each other.

Both Kang Ji Won and Do Do Hee are fierce and resilient female leads who refuse to surrender, regardless of the cruelty of their circumstances. Their unwavering determination and resilience in pursuing their goals serve as a source of inspiration to many. They stand out as two of the strongest, most female leads in the realm of Korean dramas. Pick your favorite badass lead out of them from the poll below!

