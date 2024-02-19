Kim Yoo Jung, Han So Hee and Bae Suzy voted as most beautiful South Korean actress in their 20s by Japanese fans

Kim Yoo Jung, Han So Hee and Bae Suzy took the top spot on the list of most beautiful South Korean actresses in their 20s as voted by Japanese fans. Kim Yoo Jung last appeared in the fantasy romance comedy My Demon along with Song Kang which became a global hit and received lots of love from fans. Han So Hee's latest work was Gyeongseong Creature and the second season is scheduled to be out soon. Bae Suzy took the lead role in Doona! which is a romance drama which tells the story of a former K-pop idol.

Kim Yoo Jung, Han So Hee and Bae Suzy crowned as most beautiful actresses

According to Rankingoo, a Japanese ranking website, Kim Yoo Jung is the most beautiful K-drama actress in her 20s. She was followed by Han So Hee and Bae Suzy. 2,175 participants took part in the voting and ranked these actresses.

Kim Yoo Jung, Han So Hee and Bae Suzy's upcoming activities

Chicken Nugget starring Kim Yoo Jung, Ahn Jae Hong and Ryu Seung Ryong is set to release on March 15 and will be streaming on Netflix. Chicken Nugget tells the story of Choi Min Ah who mysteriously turns into a chicken nugget. Her father Choi Sun Man and his intern Go Baek Jung join forces and try to undo the process and turn her back into her human form. While doing so, they uncover dark secrets.

Advertisement

Han So Hee will be returning for the second part of Gyeongseong Creature along with Park Seo Joon. The historical horror tackles between the past where season one left off and the present and will explore the monster created.

Bae Suzy will be taking the lead along with Kim Woo Bin for the romance comedy Everything Will Come True. Kim Woo Bin will be taking on the role of a spirit that comes out of a lamp. He is an emotional entity and his feelings fluctuate frequently. On the other hand, Bae Suzy will be playing Ga Young, a young woman without much emotion. She releases Kim Woo Bin's spirit from the lamp and is granted three wishes.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Sung Cheol to replace Byun Yo Han in novel The Old Woman With The Knife's film adaptation