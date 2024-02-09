King the Land with Lee Junho-YoonA, My Demon with Song Kang-Kim Yoo Jung take crown as most watched 2023 K-dramas

King the Land starring Lee Junho and YoonA and My Demon starring Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung became the most-watched K-dramas of 2023 on Netflix. Crash Course in Romance, Strong Girl Nam Soon and Bloodhounds also made it to the top 5. These K-dramas became a huge hit globally and garnered a lot of love and attention. Here is the list of the most-watched K-dramas of 2023 on Netflix. 

King the Land, My Demon and Crash Course in Romance are top 3 most-watched 2023 K-drama

King the Land, My Demon, Crash Course in Romance and more K-dramas became the most watched on Netflix in terms of hours. The list was dominated by romance comedies followed by action thrillers. King the Land starring Lee Junho and YooA tells the story of a son of a big business who inevitably ends up in an inheritance war. He is a smart and intelligent man but is not so good at dating. A girl with a bright smile joins the company and as the two come across each other, romance slowly blossoms.

Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung starrer My Demon revolves around a cool-headed successor of a big company, Do Do Hee, and a cheeky demon Jung Koo Won who lives on by making deals with humans. The two get involved in a contract marriage as it will benefit their personal agendas. The two slowly come closer and are unable to resist each other's charm. 

Most watched 2023 K-dramas

  1. King the Land
  2. My Demon 
  3. Crash Course in Romance
  4. Strong Girl Nam Soon 
  5. Bloodhounds
  6. Doctor Cha
  7. Welcome to Samdalri
  8. Destined with You 
  9. Gyeongseong Creature
  10. The Good Bad Mother
  11. Celebrity
  12. Mask Girl 
  13. Queenmaker
  14. A Time Called You 
  15. Castaway Diva
  16. Black Knight
  17. See You in My 19th Life
  18. Doona!
  19. Sweet Home Season 2
  20. Daily Dose of Sunshine
  21. Love to Hate You 
  22. The Uncanny Counter Season 2
  23. Song of the Bandits
  24. Behind Your Touch
  25. D.P Season 2
  26. Divorce Attorney Shin 
  27. Like Flowers in Sand

Queen of Tears: Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun are couple ready to inherit big conglomerate in character poster

