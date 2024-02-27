Ryu Seung Ryong and Ahn Jae Hong share experience of acting with their ‘Chicken Nugget’ Kim Yoo Jung

Ryu Seung Ryong, the Kingdom series star, will soon be seen playing father to the beautiful Kim Yoo Jung who will, through inexplicable circumstances, turn into a chicken nugget. The series Chicken Nugget will be premiering soon worldwide on Netflix. Ryu Seung Ryong is also joined by the Fight For My Way star, Ahn Jae Hong. He plays an intern in Ryu Seung Ryong’s company and has a crush on his daughter. They both will try to save the Chicken Nugget and get her back.

Ryu Seung Ryong and Ahn Jae Hong share their experience of acting with their Chicken Nugget, Kim Yoo Jung

The fabulous duo, Ryu Seung Ryong, and Ahn Jae Hong were undoubtedly the first choices that came to the director, Lee Byung Hun shared as he talked about how they both have done more than justice to the characters they play. He further elaborated that both the actors match the characters in the webtoon on which Chicken Nugget is based. Talking about the upcoming series, director Lee Byung Hun said it is a never-before-seen comedy series and everything will be new.

Ryu Seung Ryong who plays Choi Sun Man, a company president, and Ahn Jae Hong will play the role of Ko Baek Joong, an intern in his company, who also has a crush on his daughter Choi Min Ah, played by Kim Yoo Jung. Ryu Seung Rong, while throwing some light on their father-daughter relationship’s chemistry in the show said that he and the My Demon actress would act comically every time they met so they seamlessly entered that space where they acted as father and daughter.

Ahn Jae Hong praised the My Demon star for her presence, saying she breathed life into the character so much so that Kim Yoo Jung comes to his mind when he thinks of a chicken nugget.

What can be expected from Chicken Nugget, the upcoming comedy mystery series

Chicken Nugget will be a comedy series with a touch of mystery as absurd circumstances will unfold throughout the series, with eccentric storylines but naturally funny and hearty. Unexpected twists and strange secrets await in the series where a duo of boss and intern will try to turn the chicken nugget back into a human. Chicken Nugget stars Kingdom’s Ryu Seung Ryong, Fight For My Way’s Ahn Jae Hong, and My Demon’s Kim Yoo Jung with a special appearance from Squid Game’s Jung Ho Yeon who plays the best taste columnist in Korea. The series will premiere on Netflix on March 15.

