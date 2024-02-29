My Demon star Song Kang scheduled to enlist for mandatory military service on April 2

Song Kang is preparing to enlist in the military. In 2023, he starred in two notable hits, My Demon alongside Kim Yoo Jung and Sweet Home Season 2. Additionally, fans can anticipate his return in Sweet Home Season 3.

Song Kang confirms enlistment date

On February 29, Song Kang's agency released an official statement confirming his mandatory military enlistment. In their statement, Namoo Actors, Song Kang's agency, expressed deep gratitude to the fans who consistently show love for the actor. They confirmed Song Kang's enlistment, stating that he will be joining the Republic of Korea Army as an active duty soldier on Tuesday, April 2.

The agency mentioned that there won't be any official events held during Song Kang's entry to the recruit training center. To ensure safety and prevent congestion on-site, he will enlist privately. They requested understanding from fans regarding this arrangement.

Namoo Actors also appealed for the warm love and support of many people, wishing for Song Kang to return from the service in good health and with greater maturity after completing his mandatory service diligently. They concluded by expressing their gratitude to the fans.

Song Kang

Song Kang, a beloved South Korean actor, gained popularity with his debut in the 2017 romantic comedy series The Liar and His Lover, where he played a supporting role. His recent role in My Demon has further solidified his status as a fan favorite, particularly for his portrayal of the demon Gu Won.

My Demon is a fantasy romantic comedy revolving around the demon-like chaebol heiress Do Do Hee, portrayed by Kim Yoo Jung, and the character Jung Gu Won, played by Song Kang. Gu Won, who loses his powers unexpectedly, enters into a contractual marriage with Do Do Hee. Kim Yoo Jung's character is depicted as the heiress of Mirae Group, distrustful of others, yet finding herself falling in love with a demon. Meanwhile, Song Kang's character, Jung Gu Won, embodies an impeccably perfect and irresistibly charming demon. Throughout eternity, he engages in dangerous yet interesting deals with humans, holding their souls as collateral, their lives often resembling hell.

Additionally, Song Kang has appeared in the popular K-drama Sweet Home. The series depicts a gripping narrative where humans undergo a transformation into savage monsters. Amidst this chaos, a troubled teenager and his neighbors unite to battle for survival and strive to retain their humanity.

